Farmer shocked after 18t of fertiliser bags slashed on his farm

Much of the fertiliser was unable to be used due to heavy rain.
Claire Fox

A FARMER who had 18 tonnes of fertiliser bags slashed on his farm by vandals is appealing to farmers to be vigilant against rural crime.

Dairy farmer Tim Reddan, who has been leasing a farm in Lorrha, Co Tipperary for the last 20 years, was appalled when he discovered the ten pallets of bags each worth €400 slashed and ripped on the farm on Sunday, April 14.

“Four of the bags were very badly damaged and a sharp object was used to open them,” he said.

“I’d been leaving them in the same place for the last 20 years and never had an issue. I thought it was a safe and secure place. The rest of the bags were slashed at the bottom.”

Much of the fertiliser was unable to be used due to heavy rain.

“Neighbours helped me spread the rest as it couldn’t wait. I’m grateful to all those who helped spread the remainder that we were able to salvage that day,” he said.

Mr Reddan is appealing to farmers to be vigilant, and for anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity on the Birr/Portumna road during the early hours of April 14 to call Borrisokane Gardai on 067 27101/ 27160.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




