Farmer fears massive legal bills after neighbour used shotgun to defend his property

A farmer has spoken out about how he fears he may face a legal bill that runs into thousands of euros after a intruders were confronted on on his farm.

Carlow farmer Tom Doran, told RTE’s Liveline show this week that he was contacted by a neighbour to say that there was intruders on his premises.

Doran who was 60km away at the time said he reported it to the Gardaí who advised him that it would be as long hour and a half before they would be at the scene. In the meantime, he said the neighbour that rang him, three other neighbours and his wife went to the spot where the incident was happening and confronted the men.

“They held the three men up by standing out in front of them on the road so they couldn’t get out of the cul de sac. One of my neighbours had a shotgun just to frighten them. So they had to stop. “When they were questioned as to what they were doing in my yard they got very abusive.