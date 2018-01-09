Farm Ireland
Farmer fears massive legal bills after neighbour used shotgun to defend his property

Stock image
Stock image
Ciaran Moran

A farmer has spoken out about how he fears he may face a legal bill that runs into thousands of euros after a intruders were confronted on on his farm.

Carlow farmer Tom Doran, told RTE’s Liveline show this week that he was contacted by a neighbour to say that there was intruders on his premises.

Doran who was 60km away at the time said he reported it to the Gardaí who advised him that it would be as long hour and a half before they would be at the scene.

In the meantime, he said the neighbour that rang him, three other neighbours and his wife went to the spot where the incident was happening and confronted the men.

“They held the three men up by standing out in front of them on the road so they couldn’t get out of the cul de sac. One of my neighbours had a shotgun just to frighten them. So they had to stop.

“When they were questioned as to what they were doing in my yard they got very abusive.

“They put the van in gear and drove it at my wife and attempted to knock her down.

“My neighbour discharged two shots to save my wife striking the driver on the shoulder,” Doran said.

He described it as just a slight wound on the shoulder and said “it still didn’t stop them from getting away down the road”.

“A mile and a half down the road they were stopped by the Gardaí on the way to the scene

“They pleaded with the Gardaí that they were injured. The Gardaí let them go because of being injured,” Doran said.

Doran said that after some time he started getting letters that the men were claiming medical damages for their injuries.

“We ignored the letters as we thought it was all over. But then we got a registered letters which was more serious.

“I went to my solicitor and he advised me that we may show an appearance in court and if we had to show an appearance in court it would cost us €5,000-€6,000 to defend myself."

He told Joe Duffy that he faced the bills even though he was not on the property when the incident happened, but was the property owner.


Online Editors

