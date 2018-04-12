Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 12 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer faced threats to knife him as he attempted to stop robbery

Stock picture
Stock picture

Ken Foy and Conor Feehan

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to a violent burglary in which a farmer was threatened with knives and slash-hooks by a three-man gang.

The terrifying incident unfolded at lunchtime on Monday at the 45-year-old farmer's home in Ballyboughal, north Co Dublin.

It is understood the farmer had returned to his property when he noticed the thugs had broken into his garage.

He attempted to block the gang in with his car to prevent them from leaving but they rammed his vehicle before escaping from the farm.

It is understood they threatened to slit the farmer's throat before they escaped from the scene.

A number of power tools were stolen by the criminals who escaped in a silver car.

The car was reported to be a Lamborghini, similar to the one pictured. Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The car was reported to be a Lamborghini, similar to the one pictured. Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The incident was reported to Swords gardaí who have launched a major investigation but have not yet made any arrests.

However sources say that they are investigating if a Traveller crime gang are involved in the crime and arrests in the case are "very likely".

Also Read

The burglary happened just days after the separate theft of tools and equipment from an Offaly County Council yard and a Bord na Móna property.

Generators, strimmers, chainsaws and other power tools were taken in two separate thefts in Co Offaly sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning of last week.

Gardaí said thieves broke into an Offaly County Council yard at Gallen in Ferbane and stole thousands of euro worth of equipment.

According to figures released last November, construction crime increased 35pc over the past year, from about 3,400 to 4,500 incidents, or roughly 13 a day.

The value of tools and equipment stolen from building sites and tradespeople's vehicles topped €7.7m in the 12 months to last October.

Of that, equipment worth €3.6m was stolen from vehicles.

Many of the tools that are stolen in the nationwide burglary epidemic are sold at markets across the country.

Last month in a major operation against one of the country's deadliest gangs who are linked to three murders, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized power tools as well as cash, two stolen caravans, a Mercedes Benz car as well as a large selection of strimmers and lawn mowers.

Meanwhile in a completely separate incident, gardaí in west Dublin are investigating after a man who confronted two youths who were standing beside his sports car had a gun pointed at him.

The man was in his house in Saggart on Tuesday evening when he spotted two youths at his car outside.

When he confronted them, one of them apparently asked if he could sit in it.

Local sources said the car was a Lamborghini.

The owner refused and then one of the youths is said to have pulled a gun out of his pocket and pointed it at the car owner and threatened to take the vehicle.

The youths then walked away when the owner refused to cooperate with them.

The matter was reported to gardaí. No arrests have been made in that case.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office burglary offences increased by 3pc last year. Meanwhile, theft and other related offences also increased by 8pc.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Irish Independent

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Down to the last bail:

Analysis: All the warning signs of a fodder crisis were in the weather data
There is uncertainty around fodder supplies

'A lot of farmers are not signing up to buy imported fodder as they don't have...
Mairead McGuinness MEP

Mairead McGuiness tipped for Presidency
Shannon Airport has 400 acres of grass

Shannon Airport offers to bring grass cutting forward to support farmers through...
Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' -...
Stock picture

'Hard-working and honest' farmer who died in a farming accident named...
Thomas Reid took on the IDA after it tried to acquire his land on behalf of multinational Intel

Could Compulsory Purchase Order Bill reduce land owners' legal rights?


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Lessons must be learned on fodder crisis, admits Creed
Lakeland Dairies group CEO Michael Hanley says it has a Brexit ‘safety net’ thanks to the acquisition of Fane Valley in the North

Lakeland Dairies looks to value-added markets as it targets €1bn in revenues
Noel Delany:

'The way things stand we are already a month behind on winter barley' -...
Andrew O'Carroll from Paulstown Co Kilkenny. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'Factories don't know where they are going to get finished cattle' - Beef prices to...

Ornua returns in March signal sub 30c/L milk price
Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Dublin potato farmers secure major contract with the largest international...
DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photo: PA

Arlene Foster's ex-advisor admits email to farmer relation about heating...