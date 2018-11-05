Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer conned out of considerable amount of money in hay scam

Stock image. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
Stock image. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

A Limerick farmer buying hay to beat the fodder crisis has been scammed out of a “considerable amount of money”.

Sergeant Ber Leetch said a farmer in Garryspillane saw an advert selling round bales of hay.

“It looked legitimate so he contacted the person and agreed to pay a considerable amount of money for the hay. Unfortunately, he paid the money into the seller’s bank account before the hay was delivered. I’m afraid the bales of hay were never delivered,” said Sgt Leetch, crime prevention officer in Henry Street. Gardai checked out the seller’s address and it, or the seller, does not exist.

“The mobile phone is turned off and the cash has been removed from the account. This is a case of ‘buyer beware’, do not hand over cash for goods until you have received and examined them. These scammers can make the advert look very decent and when spoken to they can sound very respectable,” said Sgt Leetch, who thanked the farmer for reporting this scam to gardai.

Sgt Leetch said it has given her the opportunity to caution other potential buyers of property from advertisements to “beware, be very suspicious and receive and examine any goods before you hand over your cash”.

Meanwhile, farmers in the west of the county have also been hit by criminals. A quantity of electric fencing was stolen from a farm in Kilmeedy during last Saturday night/Sunday morning. The following night a farmer in Dromtrasna had a shed broken into and a quantity of farm tools taken. Lastly, a trailer was stolen from a farm in Tournafulla.

“As we know, all of this equipment is expensive and must be replaced so keep your farming equipment well secured and out of sight, mark it as yours and use good quality locks on sheds and out-houses,” advised Sgt Leetch.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Food for thought: Brendan O’Gorman, far right, harvesting potatoes in Johnstown, Athy, with family members and employees. Photo: Tony Gavin

Suppliers warn potato prices may double as the heatwave is blamed for 25pc...
Fully committed: Communications Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Damien Eagers

There is no Plan B for Broadband rollout - Minister
Caroline Rigney, at her farmhouse home in Curraghchase, Kilcornan, Co Limerick.Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

'I knew nothing about pigs when we started out'
Aryzta chairman Gary McGann said it would ‘limp along and be a wounded animal for quite a length of time’ without the capital injection

Richard Curran: 'Aryzta hard work is just beginning after narrow victory at...
This bullock was the smallest of a group of John Heney’s four store cattle bought in September last year, averaging 423kg live weight. Factory returns showed that he killed-out a very good 336.5kg with a confirmation grade of O-

Why choosing the right bullock has become a lottery

Tool up now to measure grass growth - or rue it in spring
Crossdrum House

Park life with some farming on the side for less than €1m