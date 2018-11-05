Farmer conned out of considerable amount of money in hay scam

Sergeant Ber Leetch said a farmer in Garryspillane saw an advert selling round bales of hay.

“It looked legitimate so he contacted the person and agreed to pay a considerable amount of money for the hay. Unfortunately, he paid the money into the seller’s bank account before the hay was delivered. I’m afraid the bales of hay were never delivered,” said Sgt Leetch, crime prevention officer in Henry Street. Gardai checked out the seller’s address and it, or the seller, does not exist.

“The mobile phone is turned off and the cash has been removed from the account. This is a case of ‘buyer beware’, do not hand over cash for goods until you have received and examined them. These scammers can make the advert look very decent and when spoken to they can sound very respectable,” said Sgt Leetch, who thanked the farmer for reporting this scam to gardai.

Sgt Leetch said it has given her the opportunity to caution other potential buyers of property from advertisements to “beware, be very suspicious and receive and examine any goods before you hand over your cash”.

Meanwhile, farmers in the west of the county have also been hit by criminals. A quantity of electric fencing was stolen from a farm in Kilmeedy during last Saturday night/Sunday morning. The following night a farmer in Dromtrasna had a shed broken into and a quantity of farm tools taken. Lastly, a trailer was stolen from a farm in Tournafulla.

“As we know, all of this equipment is expensive and must be replaced so keep your farming equipment well secured and out of sight, mark it as yours and use good quality locks on sheds and out-houses,” advised Sgt Leetch.