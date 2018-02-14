Farmer (81) 'extremely upset' after farm is targeted by thieves for a second time

Michael Kelly's son Tom said his father has been left devastated by the recent theft of the 12 by 5 Ivor Williams livestock trailer which had only recently been revamped.

According to the Wicklow People, it is not the first time the trailer has been targeted, as intruders attempted to steal it last summer. "He is extremely upset and doesn't know what to do with himself. He was in bed when it happened and it was a big shock for him," said Tom.

"Only last year he spent the guts of €2,000 doing the trailer up. It would cost €7,400 or so to buy a new one. My dad is 81-years-of-age and doesn't need this sort of hassle. He is willing to provide a reward of €2,000 for anyone who can lead him to the trailer," he said. The trailer, which was purchased brand new in 2009, was stolen on Saturday, February 3, between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m.. Tom's brother entered the yard to find the gate, which is always locked at night, wide open and the lock removed. The trailer, which had been left in the yard, was missing.