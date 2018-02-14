Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer (81) 'extremely upset' after farm is targeted by thieves for a second time

Stolen tralier.
Stolen tralier.

Myles Buchanan

Thieves used a small half-hour window of opportunity to steal a livestock trailer from an 81-year-old farmer in Hollywood.

Michael Kelly's son Tom said his father has been left devastated by the recent theft of the 12 by 5 Ivor Williams livestock trailer which had only recently been revamped.

According to the Wicklow People, it is not the first time the trailer has been targeted, as intruders attempted to steal it last summer.

"He is extremely upset and doesn't know what to do with himself. He was in bed when it happened and it was a big shock for him," said Tom.

"Only last year he spent the guts of €2,000 doing the trailer up. It would cost €7,400 or so to buy a new one. My dad is 81-years-of-age and doesn't need this sort of hassle. He is willing to provide a reward of €2,000 for anyone who can lead him to the trailer," he said.

The trailer, which was purchased brand new in 2009, was stolen on Saturday, February 3, between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m.. Tom's brother entered the yard to find the gate, which is always locked at night, wide open and the lock removed. The trailer, which had been left in the yard, was missing.

On the previous Thursday night, a white van was spotted acting suspiciously in the Hollywood area. Its number plates appeared to have been covered over with mud, while its headlights also weren't working.

In May of last year, intruders attempted to rob the same trailer from Michael Kelly's farm but were interrupted by one of his sons. However, they still made off with some expensive equipment. Tom believes that the same culprits may be responsible for the theft on February 3.

Also Read

"I have my suspicions that the same people were involved," said Tom.

"On the last occasion, they actually had the trailer hitched to remove from the yard when my brother arrived on the scene. He put the lights on and startled them. They ended up ramming through the gates.

"They stole a welder, an angle grinder, three socket sets and all the spanners and winches my father had," Tom said.

A neighbouring farmer also had a trailer stolen from his farm around the same time last year. Tom fears that gangs roaming along the Wicklow, Kildare and Carlow borders are responsible.

"By the time you get through to the police the thieves are already going over the border," he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Wicklow People

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
(stock photo)

Farmer entitled to 120 acres belonging to man who turned out to be his...
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
Stock picture

Department needs to finance EID cattle tagging costs - ICMSA
Thomas Gunning and Donie Shine of the Irish Family Farm Rights Group

New farm group hoping to 'strike a chord' with disillusioned small...
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...


Top Stories

German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmers face cuts of up to 30pc in farm payments as EU considers its...
Gus Connick and son Tommy on his farm with some of the sheep that were attacked by dogs

'The dogs returned and were like killing machines' - farmer on how his sheep...
Gabriel D'Arcy, chief exec of Lacpatrick. Photo/Paul McErlane

LacPatrick Dairies boss outlines ‘optimistic’ forecast on global dairy...
Cattle arriving to Carrick onh Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Improved beef prices across the board despite high kill figure

How one farmer fought an epic battle to stop the CPO of his farm
Fertiliser imported into Ireland last autumn was the highest in three years.

Fertiliser price hikes will cost sector €70m
Hughie Duignan from Mount Allen, Co Roscommon pictured at yesterday's INHFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim

'There is no national fodder crisis': Creed