Tuesday 20 February 2018

Farm sheds and machinery damaged in suspected arson attack at site in rural Tyrone

Shinnagh Road in rural Tyrone / Credit: Google Maps
FarmIreland Team

Farm equipment has been damaged after a suspected arson attack at a site in rural Tyrone.

Police were called to reports of a fire at a property shortly after 4am yesterday in the Shinnagh Road area of Carrickmore.

Three sheds, a number of vehicles and pieces of plant machinery were damaged in the blaze.

Police attended the incident alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Tweeting about the incident, local SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said there had been a "very serious threat posed to human life".

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shinnagh Road area at around 4am this morning and noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 124 of 19/02/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

