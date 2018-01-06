'Everyone says that their dog isn't a killer': Appeal to dog owners after third sheep kill in Cooley

FarmIreland.ie

Dog owners have been urged to make sure they know where their pets are at all times after sheep were savaged by dogs in three separate attacks in Cooley before Christmas.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/rural-crime/everyone-says-that-their-dog-isnt-a-killer-appeal-to-dog-owners-after-third-sheep-kill-in-cooley-36458294.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36015665.ece/3bc20/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-c87ae201-c54b-4d61-b0d2-15638f8e8003_I1.jpg