Drone spies, wheeler dealers and gun groups ‘causing havoc for farmers’

WEXFORD farmers are under attack on several fronts, from burglars with drones, nuisance sellers, hunters and oil thieves.

This was the view set out to gardaí at a meeting held on Wednesday – national Community Engagement Day.

Gardaí, working with the IFA, had rural crime stands located across the county, including in Wellingtonbridge, Gorey, Enniscorthy and Wexford.

Wexford IFA President Jer O’Mahoney outlined three key areas of concern for Wexford farmers to New Ross Supt Jarlath Duffy: drones spying on farmyards, groups of men armed with guns on the hunt on fields they have not requested permission to be on and nuisance door to door sellers targeting elderly, vulnerable people.

Mr O’Mahoney said large groups of people bring guns and dogs onto famers’ land on Sunday mornings during the winter and spring, without asking permission, as they are required to under relatively new legislation.

“That has been a real issue and they are not very helpful when approached by the landowner.”

He said people calling to houses selling items out of the back of their vans is a ploy to stake out elderly people’s homes.

“They’re targeting people and forcing them to buy something. They target the same people quite regularly, trying to get them to buy bigger stuff and to see if they have a lot of money inside.”

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Eddie Wilde said it is an offence for anyone to hunt on someone’s land without seeking permission first, adding that firearms can be seized from people if they bring them onto the land.

Sgt Wilde said gardaí can address such matters indirectly. He said registration numbers can be taken by landowners, while urging them not to pursue people as this could lead to matters escalating.

Sgt Wilde said sheep kills is another issue, mentioning an incident in the New Ross district a few years ago which saw hunting parties go out to try to stop the animal – which had killed numerous sheep.

Bannow farmer Pat Carroll said he and farmers in his area have a seven mile radius where no hunt activity is permitted.

“When challenged one group said they didn’t know it was ringfenced. Two days later they arrived back again. One man who was challenged coming across a farmyard said it’s part of his culture. It’s an ongoing problem.”

Mr Carroll said dumping is another issue blighting farmers. “It’s one or two people in the area dumping black bags and electrical items. I found a vacuum cleaner in a cornfield one day.”

He said people get very frustrated with farmers taking up most of the road with their large machinery, adding that some people take a chance and overtake farmers near bends.

Sgt Richie Daly said: “People have become a bit unforgiving. No one is doing it deliberately. It’s a lack of patience.”

He suggested having a sit down with Mr O’Mahoney and IFA officials quarterly to discuss any ongoing issues in local farming areas, which was welcomed by the IFA president.

Sgt Wilde said gardaí have helped resolve issues in rural Wexford, mentioning an anti social behaviour problem in Cullenstown some time ago, when groups gathered at between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Mr Carroll said a stronger garda presence in rural areas – even just a patrol car passing by – would send out a message of support to farmers and one of caution to burglars.

Supt Duffy said he has limited personnel, adding that even still he plans to launch a community policing unit – manned by one or two gardaí.

Sgt Wilde suggested people use a Bogus Caller Card which can be pushed through a letterbox if someone unexpected is calling, and the person inside feels under threat.

He said gardaí need to know registration numbers to assist them in apprehending the culprits.

He urged people to wear security bracelets and use monitors.

“Ring the guards or a nominated friend.”

Sgt Wilde said he wants people to have the confidence to call gardaí, a neighbour or a security firm if they feel under threat when someone is on their property.

The following numbers can be called: Crime Stoppers: 1800 250025, Garda Confidential Line: 1800 66611 or for traffic related matters, the Traffic Watch line on 0818 205805.

Margaret Quinn - Community Development Officer with Muintir na Tíre, said there are some simple steps people can take to protect themselves in rural Wexford.

‘Ring’ alarms, emergency lights, a community support register can all help.

“Talk to someone is somebody is bullying you.”

She welcomed the roll out of community policing pop up stations in place like Camolin and Coolgreaney, adding that gardaí deserve high praise for their work during the pandemic.

“I think our biggest challenge is to deal with non attenders. They don’t go to meetings.”

She said pendant alarms are very effective as they are answered within 22 seconds. “They cost €66 a year. Any sound around the door can be picked up on.”

Sgt Wilde reiterated that anyone who feels placed in a vulnerable position should pick up the phone and call the guards, someone in the IFA or a neighbour.

“You are not alone. There are a lot of organisations that you can go to.”

He said there is legislation regarding drones, which is based on the size of the drone. “They can also cross into data protection legislation.”

He said livestock can also be worried by drones.

Sgt Daly said new legislation is being considered, adding that if used in the course of a crime, people can be prosecuted for drone use.

Mr O’Mahoney said: “People don’t have to come down your lane. They can just park on the road and fly the drone and check everything in farmyards within a half mile radius.”

Supt Duffy agreed that modern technology is a blessing but is also a curse.



