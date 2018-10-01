Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Do not challenge these people': Farmers urged to call Gardai if they see trespassers on their land

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

Reporter

Bruff Superintendent Brian Sugrue has urged farmers to ring gardai if they see trespassers on their land and not to approach them.

Cllr Eddie Ryan raised the issue of illegal hunting at last week’s meeting of the joint policing sub-committee for the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district. Cllr Ryan said there is major fear amongst Limerick farmers when men with lurchers chasing and killing hares appear on their land.

Cllr Ryan cited the case of  a Dublin man who was kicked unconscious this month. He was watching TV with his wife and children when he spotted two men with lurchers walking through his herd of suckler cows along with another two men close by. He got into his jeep and went after them but was attacked by them when he confronting them over trespassing.

Cllr Ryan said this form of hunting is happening across County Limerick. Supt Sugrue said it is trespassing.

“Ring us. There is no need to challenge these people. We can deal with it as a trespassing charge,” said Supt Sugrue.

Cllr Gerald Mitchell said that while they are on the land with the lurchers they have their “eyes on something else”. It is believed that the intruders often use hunting as an excuse to gain entry to the land to scout sheds and homes.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Ryan said two well-known families and their associates have divided up the county for their “hunting”.

“One has from Tipperary Town to Knocklong and the other has from Knocklong to Kilmallock. The advice is to keep away from them,” said Cllr Ryan.

Also Read

Hunting hares with lurchers has previously been raised in the Limerick Leader by farmers in the Granagh area. They said that when the trespassers are challenged they have the attitude that “we are going in here no matter what”.

As well as the land owners feeling intimidated there are serious consequences for their cattle. Neospora - one of the most common causes of bovine miscarriage - can be carried in dog faeces. Heifers can slip their calved due to the stress of dogs running wild. Cattle can run through fences due to being frightened.

IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy, who is from Clarina, said: “The hunting of hares is illegal under the Wildlife Act and gangs with their dogs are trespassing on farmlands across the country and when approached by farmers and land owners are met with hostility and in some cases violence.”

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Farmers queue to recycle old tyres in Cavan. Picture: Chairman IFA Environment & Rural Affairs Committee, Thomas Cooney

450 farmers brave 2.5km tailbacks to recycle old tyres

New mediation service established by IFA and auctioneers to resolve land...
Martin Gaffney

Dublin farmers sign deal with Aldi to supply €130,000 worth of Irish...
Animal farm: Maura McElhone with a new arrival and (left) with fiance Sean, who she's marrying in a few weeks

Falling For A Farmer: 'The first time I visited his farm, he delivered a calf in...
Stock Image.

Drive to increase contract-rearing pool in the west

HSA to carry out two-week blitz of farm inspections from today
FBD’s Fiona Muldoon

FBD to purchase and cancel €70m of notes held by Fairfax