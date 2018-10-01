Bruff Superintendent Brian Sugrue has urged farmers to ring gardai if they see trespassers on their land and not to approach them.

Bruff Superintendent Brian Sugrue has urged farmers to ring gardai if they see trespassers on their land and not to approach them.

'Do not challenge these people': Farmers urged to call Gardai if they see trespassers on their land

Cllr Eddie Ryan raised the issue of illegal hunting at last week’s meeting of the joint policing sub-committee for the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district. Cllr Ryan said there is major fear amongst Limerick farmers when men with lurchers chasing and killing hares appear on their land.

Cllr Ryan cited the case of a Dublin man who was kicked unconscious this month. He was watching TV with his wife and children when he spotted two men with lurchers walking through his herd of suckler cows along with another two men close by. He got into his jeep and went after them but was attacked by them when he confronting them over trespassing.

Cllr Ryan said this form of hunting is happening across County Limerick. Supt Sugrue said it is trespassing.

“Ring us. There is no need to challenge these people. We can deal with it as a trespassing charge,” said Supt Sugrue.

Cllr Gerald Mitchell said that while they are on the land with the lurchers they have their “eyes on something else”. It is believed that the intruders often use hunting as an excuse to gain entry to the land to scout sheds and homes.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Ryan said two well-known families and their associates have divided up the county for their “hunting”.

“One has from Tipperary Town to Knocklong and the other has from Knocklong to Kilmallock. The advice is to keep away from them,” said Cllr Ryan.