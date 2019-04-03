Farm Ireland
Cross-border cattle rustlers blamed for raid on Monaghan farm

The gang struck yesterday (Tues) morning at a farm at Oram.
Patsy McArdle

Cross-border cattle rustlers are being blamed for a raid on a farm near the South Armagh border in Co. Monaghan and the theft of a herd of more than twenty livestock.

The gang struck yesterday (Tues) morning at a farm at Oram, three miles from Castleblayney, and removed the livestock from a roadside location.

It is believed a large cattle- truck, or a trailer, may have been used in the early morning raid by the rustlers.

Detectives also believe the animals may be killed in a back-street slaughterhouse and the meat marketed through unscrupulous victuallers, and in a door-to-door operation, in towns and villages in the North.

Gardai and the PSNI have alerted all livestock salesyards on both sides of the border about the theft and a watch is being kept for any suspicious livestock marketing.

These people stole 21 cattle from our farm last night

Posted by Paul Brennan on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

