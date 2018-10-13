Crime family linked to brutal attack on a local farmer after social media outs suspects

He claims the victims were then hemmed in by two or three cars before being set upon by a number of men wielding batons. They were warned not to say anything about the theft.

POLICE

“They didn’t report it to the police because they’re not that sort, but it didn’t take long for word to get and there were claims it was the work of the Hanrattys.”

Eugene Hanratty Jr leaving court in 2016

Eugene ‘Lugie’ Hanratty is a wealthy business owner in south Armagh, but is better known for a lucrative fuel-laundering racket which at one stage Customs estimated was netting him upwards of £100,000 a week.

Along with his son Eugene Jnr, he is facing charges in Dub lin over an alleged assault on former Fianna Fáil councillor Martin McAllister in 2012.

Monaghan-based McAllister is a longtime anti-crime crusader and was the victim of a brutal beating which came after shots were fired across the border from the north. He was dragged from his car by two men and suffered multiple fractures to his skull during a prolonged beating.

Hanratty was the subject of a countrywide alert after he failed to report to Carrickmacross Garda station in the weeks following the assault. His son was arrested at the family farm near Crossmaglen while a European warrant was issued for his father.

They were the subject of extradition proceedings in Belfast and continue to face charges in relation to the McAllister attack.

Lugie was the silent partner in a northern-based fuel company which delivered fuel to stations across the North, in particular Derry and Belfast.

ASSOCIATE: Thomas ‘Slab’ Murphy

It was claimed the proceeds of his business were ‘washed’ through two Bureaux de Change the family owned on the Fermanagh border near Derrylin.

They have since closed down with major debts, including it is believed to the Kinahan crime syndicate in Dublin.

It has been estimated the bureaux collapsed owing more than £800,000 to clients who used them as a bank. One person who had been saving for her wedding is believed to be more than £3,000 out of pocket.

The Kinahans were owed £132,000 for sterling transactions but insiders say Hanratty repaid the debt by arranging to courier drugs north of the border.

Late last year graffiti was daubed on the side of the Hanratty farmhouse with the words ‘pay up’ painted in large capital letters.

With Slab Murphy jailed for tax evasion, Hanratty is believed to have got out of the fuel business. There was some surprise he evaded serious prosecution despite a number of brushes with the law.

In 2005 he and fellow smuggler Seamus Duffy settled a €2m demand from Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB)in relation to illegal earnings from diesel smuggling and laundering.

CAB made the settlement in relation to 12 separate bank accounts.

HISTORY

Lugie has a long history of run-ins with the law. In 2007 he allegedly threatened to kill a PSNI officer who came into his yard in Crossmaglen. He was charged in connection with the incident and appeared in court, only for the charges to be withdrawn.

In 1998 he was in court to face charges over an incident in which one of his tankers was alleged to have rammed a

Customs vehicle close to his land. Even a huge Customs raid in 2012 which saw 20,000 litres of washed fuel seized along with four vehicles failed to put a spanner in the works as Hanratty lavished an estimated £100,000 on his daughter’s wedding with a no-expense spared reception at Castle Leslie just over the Monaghan border.

Hanratty has earned a reputation as a bully.

“He is a thug, people are intimidated by him, they’re afraid to stand up to him so he just gets away with doing what he wants,” our source said.

Online Editors