Concern in Wicklow after sheep worth €38,000 stolen with thefts on rise

Sheep worth €38,000 were taken during recent sheep thefts in the Valleymount area of Co Wicklow.

The financial and emotional costs of sheep theft was highlighted at the virtual February meeting of Baltinglass Municipal District.

Cllr Gerry O'Neill (Ind) proposed a suspension of standing orders to allow members to receive a report on the issue of sheep thefts in the district. Cllr John Mullen (FF) seconded the motion. District Cathaoirleach Cllr Patsy Glennon (FF) agreed the standing orders would be suspended later in the meeting.

Ann Halpin, community representative for the Baltinglass district on the Joint Policing Committee (JPC), gave a short update on the issue to elected members.

Farmers were being urged to be vigilant about the issue of sheep thefts across the county. She said there had been a report that 160 breeding ewes and fattening lambs had recently been taken from a farm in the Valleymount area. Thefts had also been reported in the south of the district in Carnew.

The cost of sheep thefts to the Valleymount area alone was around €38,000 without the cost of replacement stock.

Ms Halpin said affected farmers were 'shattered' by the incidents and some reported being unable to sleep.

'The stress levels are high in the area,' she added.

She said the local authority could help in relation to reports of dogs bothering sheep. The dog warden was often not in the area or unavailable to attend the scene of an incident.

When incidents were reported to gardai, Ms Halpin said some farmers expressed the view that gardai were not very responsive to their concerns.

Ms Halpin said farmers knew local gardai were under enormous pressure, but pointed out that lower levels of CCTV in rural areas could be a disadvantage. It was also less likely that there would be witnesses to incidents, given that they often occurred at night time.

Ms Halpin suggested the dog wardens could be more active in west Wicklow. She also asked that issue of rural CCTV be reviewed. Ms Halpin added that she would raise the issue at the next meeting of the Baltinglass District's local JPC.

Cllr Avril Cronin (FG) said she had raised the issue with senior gardai to express the concerns of the community. She said they had assured her they were working on the issue.

