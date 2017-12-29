'Check your sheds': Farmer increases reward for information on stolen cattle to €15,000
Farmers advised to check their sheds and stock and to report any suspicious activity
The owners of 13 Friesian cattle, stolen in West Cork three weeks ago, have put up an additional reward of €5,000 for information, which will bring the overall reward to €15,000.
The IFA has already put up a reward of €10,000, to get significant information that will lead to the arrest and charge of individuals in connection with livestock theft.
The Chairman of West Cork IFA, Corney Buckley, told the Corkman this week that the cattle are all Friesian weanlings and weigh between 200kg and 300kg. They had their backs and tails clipped which could be a distinguishing factor.
Mr. Buckley renewed his appeal to farmers to be vigilant following the theft of these 13 cattle from Churchcross near Skibbereen.
Mr. Buckley said the theft has shocked the local farming community and along with the financial loss to the farmer, it is also very stressful and traumatic for them.
The West Cork Chairman advised farmers to check their sheds and stock and to report any suspicious activity in their area or near their farms.
The IFA Chairman said livestock theft is a problem that can be tackled if people remain vigilant and come forward with relevant information. He urged anybody with information on the Skibbereen theft or any other incident to report it to the Gardai.
Information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers confidential telephone service by calling 1800 25 00 25. Alternatively, information can be provided to your local Garda station.