'Check your sheds': Farmer increases reward for information on stolen cattle to €15,000

The IFA has already put up a reward of €10,000, to get significant information that will lead to the arrest and charge of individuals in connection with livestock theft.

The Chairman of West Cork IFA, Corney Buckley, told the Corkman this week that the cattle are all Friesian weanlings and weigh between 200kg and 300kg. They had their backs and tails clipped which could be a distinguishing factor.

Mr. Buckley renewed his appeal to farmers to be vigilant following the theft of these 13 cattle from Churchcross near Skibbereen.