Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm

The vigilante gang that stormed the Roscommon farm at the centre of a controversial eviction may have been helped by local criminals heavily involved in cattle smuggling.

The vigilante gang that stormed the Roscommon farm at the centre of a controversial eviction may have been helped by local criminals heavily involved in cattle smuggling.

Between 20 and 30 men attacked eight security guards at the farm in Falsk, near Strokestown, early on Sunday morning.

A guard dog injured in the brutal attack had to be put down, while several vehicles were burnt out.

The security workers were stationed at the property after the eviction of three people last Thursday.

It has now emerged that the vigilante mob – made up of some dissident republicans – was also joined by well-known criminals, gardai believe.

Republican elements may have “exploited” the anger surrounding the eviction and became involved in Sunday’s violence.

The McGann family home at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon Photo: Frank McGrath

Officers believe their involvement may have been “sanctioned” by local crime groups heavily involved in cattle smuggling.

“Dissidents from the North and Dublin are suspected of involvement,” said a source.