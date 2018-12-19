Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm

“They reached a deal with local crime groups allowing them to carry out the attacks on their turf.
“In exchange, gardai now fear these cattle smugglers will be allowed to target farmers in republican strong-holds for a small tax.
“Those cheering on the actions on Sunday could well find themselves the victims of these criminals in the new year.”
NOTORIOUS
These criminals include a CAB target who is originally from Sligo, as well as a notorious crime family operating in north Roscommon.
Anti-eviction groups are also believed to have been involved in the storming of the property.
It is understood that the men gathered on Saturday evening before heading to the Falsk property.
An incident room has been established by gardai to investigate the violent incident, which left three of the eight security workers hospitalised.
Gardai are also probing the eviction at the same property last Thursday where two minor assaults were reported.
It is understood a former garda and a 60-year-old man were assaulted during the eviction.
The farmer whose home was at the centre of the repossession, Anthony McGann, is not suspected of having any involvement in the violence.
Donal Hanley, a family friend, confirmed that two members of the McGann family have moved back into the house.
“They’re asking to be left alone and in peace,” said Mr Hanley.
“They’re seriously traumatised by what happened. This family have been thrust into the media spotlight. They’re not used to this.
“The family don’t condone violence in any shape or manner whatsoever.”
Anthony McGann has financial difficulties which stretch back almost a decade and include a more than €400,000 settlement secured by the Revenue Commissioners against him in 2015 for the under-declaration of VAT.
Land Registry records for the Falsk property also show that more than €18,000 was secured in a judgment in December 2008, which was subsequently registered against his property.
That judgment was obtained by a local company which operated a quarry at the time.
In 2015, the Revenue Commissioners secured a settlement of €429,500 against the evicted man as a tax defaulter for the under-declaration of VAT.
This included €177,000 in tax owed, almost €75,000 in interest, and more than €177,000 in penalties.
Most recently, in January this year, a judgment mortgage was secured against the Mr McGann in the Midland Circuit Court by Cabot Asset Purchases (Ireland). That judgment was registered against his property in February this year.
In 2004, Mr McGann secured a mortgage from IIB Homeloans, the Belgian-owned lender that rebranded as KBC in 2009.
In 2017, it emerged that KBC Bank Ireland sold a chunk of loans to credit-servicing and debt-collection firm Cabot Financial Ireland, a unit of the US-based Cabot group.