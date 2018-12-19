Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 19 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm

Local criminals joined forces with dissidents, gardai believe

The scene at the residential farm in Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon where security personnel were attacked on Sunday morning. Photo: Brian Farrell
The scene at the residential farm in Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon where security personnel were attacked on Sunday morning. Photo: Brian Farrell

Robin Schiller and Ken Foy

The vigilante gang that stormed the Roscommon farm at the centre of a controversial eviction may have been helped by local criminals heavily involved in cattle smuggling.

Between 20 and 30 men attacked eight security guards at the farm in Falsk, near Strokestown, early on Sunday morning.

A guard dog injured in the brutal attack had to be put down, while several vehicles were burnt out.

The security workers were stationed at the property after the eviction of three people last Thursday.

It has now emerged that the vigilante mob – made up of some dissident republicans – was also joined by well-known criminals, gardai believe.

Republican elements may have “exploited” the anger surrounding the eviction and became involved in Sunday’s violence.

The McGann family home at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon Photo: Frank McGrath
The McGann family home at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon Photo: Frank McGrath

Officers believe their involvement may have been “sanctioned” by local crime groups heavily involved in cattle smuggling.

“Dissidents from the North and Dublin are suspected of involvement,” said a source.

Also Read

“They reached a deal with local crime groups allowing them to carry out the attacks on their turf.

“In exchange, gardai now fear these cattle smugglers will be allowed to target farmers in republican strong-holds for a small tax.

“Those cheering on the actions on Sunday could well find themselves the victims of these criminals in the new year.”

NOTORIOUS

These criminals include a CAB target who is originally from Sligo, as well as a notorious crime family operating in north Roscommon.

Anti-eviction groups are also believed to have been involved in the storming of the property.

A pickaxe handle lies on the mud near the house
A pickaxe handle lies on the mud near the house

It is understood that the men gathered on Saturday evening before heading to the Falsk property.

An incident room has been established by gardai to investigate the violent incident, which left three of the eight security workers hospitalised.

Gardai are also probing the eviction at the same property last Thursday where two minor assaults were reported.

It is understood a former garda and a 60-year-old man were assaulted during the eviction.

The farmer whose home was at the centre of the repossession, Anthony McGann, is not suspected of having any involvement in the violence.

Spark: Still images from a video of the eviction of the occupants of the house last Tuesday
Spark: Still images from a video of the eviction of the occupants of the house last Tuesday

Donal Hanley, a family friend, confirmed that two members of the McGann family have moved back into the house.

“They’re asking to be left alone and in peace,” said Mr Hanley.

“They’re seriously traumatised by what happened. This family have been thrust into the media spotlight. They’re not used to this.

“The family don’t condone violence in any shape or manner whatsoever.”

Anthony McGann has financial difficulties which stretch back almost a decade and include a more than €400,000 settlement secured by the Revenue Commissioners against him in 2015 for the under-declaration of VAT.

Land Registry records for the Falsk property also show that more than €18,000 was secured in a judgment in December 2008, which was subsequently registered against his property.

That judgment was obtained by a local company which operated a quarry at the time.

In 2015, the Revenue Commissioners secured a settlement of €429,500 against the evicted man as a tax defaulter for the under-declaration of VAT.

This included €177,000 in tax owed, almost €75,000 in interest, and more than €177,000 in penalties.

Most recently, in January this year, a judgment mortgage was secured against the Mr McGann in the Midland Circuit Court by Cabot Asset Purchases (Ireland). That judgment was registered against his property in February this year.

In 2004, Mr McGann secured a mortgage from IIB Homeloans, the Belgian-owned lender that rebranded as KBC in 2009.

In 2017, it emerged that KBC Bank Ireland sold a chunk of loans to credit-servicing and debt-collection firm Cabot Financial Ireland, a unit of the US-based Cabot group.

Herald

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Farmer agrees to vacate 50 acres and surrender possession to bank-appointed...

Farmer faked TB in cattle in order to receive compensation
Donald Trump

Trump approves second round of aid payments for trade war stricken...
Stock picture

Special Garda patrol unit is being set to deal with illegal hunting on...
Commitment: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was said by the Irish Farmers’ Association to have pledged the new unit to combat trespassing. Picture: Colin O'Riordan

Garda chief has promised new national unit to target farmland...
A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Europeans impeding EU-Mercosur trade deal -Brazil farm minister
Images may be of eviction in Roscommon *DO NOT USE YET

Gardaí investigate dissident links to pre-dawn attack at property...


Top Stories

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU leaders push decision on CAP budget back to autumn 2019
File photo

Processors highlight disease risks from dirty sheep
Joe Desbonnet, Farmeye Co-Founder Dr. Chaosheng Zhang, NUIG Geography Dept., Dr. Eoghan Finneran, Farmeye CEO and Co-Founder and Brendan Allen, Farmeye Co-Founder. Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure

New soil management portal says farmers could save €9,000/year in...
Stock Image

Homegrown cereal stocks are running low
ICMSA's Gerald Quain

Glanbia under fire over cut to base milk price
'The company has supplied generations of Irish farms with doses, sprays and dips'

Osmonds cite regulations and online competition for closure decision
Department of Agriculture data shows that suckler cow numbers have fallen by 118,000 head in the five years from 2012 to 2017

Thousands of farmers exiting suckler sector