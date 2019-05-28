Cattle rustling gang behind planned ATM raids 'will stop at nothing to make cash'

Stolen cattle are taken from fields across the Border before being moved to a safe location.

The gang is so well connected that the cattle are retagged before being slaughtered and moved into the food chain.

Clean up underway at the scene after a ATM theft on the Tully Road near Crumlin. Photo Pacemaker Press

"The cattle rustling is absolutely massive for them too, there are fields across the Border that are literally getting cleaned out.

"This is where the majority and consistent stream of their money comes from. The ATMs were easy but a sideline to the rest of their stuff."

Resources

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said recently he has had a specific briefing on the matter of ATMs from the chief constable of the PSNI as well as the Garda Commissioner.

He told the Dáil that garda numbers and resources are very significant, and capital investment is being made in An Garda Síochána.

A cash machine has been torn from the wall of a filling station in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh.

"We have an armed support unit in Donegal and in Louth and the Garda Commissioner intends to have a specifically designated armed support unit in Cavan, not too far from the Border.

"Arrangements are being set in train to fit out the appropriate location and training. It is expected that this will be fully operational by the end of the year," he said.

The PSNI said its officers routinely work with their counterparts in An Garda Síochána to combat cross-border crime, including crime which targets the farming and rural communities.

However, farmers on the ground in border counties say little is being done to protect farmers. IFA Monaghan chairman Frank Brady said the county is one of the worst affected by cattle rustling.

"People are being ripped off and not getting any protection from the gardaí or police. Lip service is being passed on to this.

Intimidation

"Over 100 cattle have been stolen along the Border since Christmas and it's on both sides of the Border.

"The height of it is in Monaghan and Armagh and there seems to be a ring behind it. Some farmers feel intimidated and are not even reporting thefts.

"The last cattle stolen we could figure out where they went to but there was no follow up."

Mr Brady, who held a public meeting in recent weeks about the problem, said there seems to be no consequences deterring people from cattle rustling.

"I get up in the morning and go to work and they get up and steal something.

"If they are caught, they get a rap on the knuckles, then they go and steal something again," he said.

Indo Farming