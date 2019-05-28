Cattle rustling gang behind planned ATM raids 'will stop at nothing to make cash'

The gang also robbed jeeps, tractors and other forms of farm equipment

The scene of two ATM robberies in Kells County Meath Pic: Mark Condren
The scene of two ATM robberies in Kells County Meath Pic: Mark Condren

Paula Mackin

A country crime cartel heavily involved in cattle rustling are the masterminds behind the spate of ATM robberies north and south of the Border.

The gang central to the ATM raids designed the blueprint for their lucrative enterprise over a period of months, the first stage being the theft of farm machinery.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The gang robbed jeeps, tractors and other farm equipment to stockpile for use in the ATM robberies.

However, the most lucrative branch of their criminal empire remains cattle rustling.

Shop Owner Walter Miller at the scene following the theft of an ATM machine in Ahoghill. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
Shop Owner Walter Miller at the scene following the theft of an ATM machine in Ahoghill. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The gang is made up of two families from South Armagh and an associate of the recently jailed 'Border Fox' Dessie O'Hare.

None of the gang are connected to dissident Republican activity. "This is all about making money, for them it has absolutely nothing to do with building war chests as the PSNI and An Garda Síochána have said," our source said.

"This gang are not dissidents, they are Border criminals who will stop at nothing to make cash and that includes drug dealing," a close source said.

Cattle rustling on the Border is a massive and growing problem and one in which the South Armagh gangsters are heavily involved.

Also Read

Stolen cattle are taken from fields across the Border before being moved to a safe location.

The gang is so well connected that the cattle are retagged before being slaughtered and moved into the food chain.

Clean up underway at the scene after a ATM theft on the Tully Road near Crumlin. Photo Pacemaker Press
Clean up underway at the scene after a ATM theft on the Tully Road near Crumlin. Photo Pacemaker Press

"The cattle rustling is absolutely massive for them too, there are fields across the Border that are literally getting cleaned out.

"This is where the majority and consistent stream of their money comes from. The ATMs were easy but a sideline to the rest of their stuff."

Resources

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said recently he has had a specific briefing on the matter of ATMs from the chief constable of the PSNI as well as the Garda Commissioner.

He told the Dáil that garda numbers and resources are very significant, and capital investment is being made in An Garda Síochána.

A cash machine has been torn from the wall of a filling station in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh.
A cash machine has been torn from the wall of a filling station in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh.

"We have an armed support unit in Donegal and in Louth and the Garda Commissioner intends to have a specifically designated armed support unit in Cavan, not too far from the Border.

"Arrangements are being set in train to fit out the appropriate location and training. It is expected that this will be fully operational by the end of the year," he said.

The PSNI said its officers routinely work with their counterparts in An Garda Síochána to combat cross-border crime, including crime which targets the farming and rural communities.

However, farmers on the ground in border counties say little is being done to protect farmers. IFA Monaghan chairman Frank Brady said the county is one of the worst affected by cattle rustling.

"People are being ripped off and not getting any protection from the gardaí or police. Lip service is being passed on to this.

Intimidation

"Over 100 cattle have been stolen along the Border since Christmas and it's on both sides of the Border.

"The height of it is in Monaghan and Armagh and there seems to be a ring behind it. Some farmers feel intimidated and are not even reporting thefts.

"The last cattle stolen we could figure out where they went to but there was no follow up."

Mr Brady, who held a public meeting in recent weeks about the problem, said there seems to be no consequences deterring people from cattle rustling.

"I get up in the morning and go to work and they get up and steal something.

"If they are caught, they get a rap on the knuckles, then they go and steal something again," he said.

Indo Farming





More in News

Green party leader Eamon Ryan and Green Party MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh, at the Castlebar count centre for the Midlands-Northwest. McHugh polled well in the European elections but may lose out in the race for the final seat. Photo: Mark Condren

John Downing: Green shoots fail to take root in farming heartlands
Willie Aird who was elected to Laois County Council. Photo: Alf Harvey

Councillor back milking cows half an hour after topping poll
Killer Michael Ferris

DPP to argue that manslaughter sentence for Kerry farmer 'unduly...
Stock photo

Two High Court challenges over wind farm set to have some of the...
Angus Woods

Speculation on IFA presidential hopefuls continuing to intensify
Stock photo

Farm slurry biogas electricity generating facility permission set aside
Stock picture

Man (60s) dies in farming accident 'after he is fatally injured by animal'


Top Stories

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle

Gerry Boyle: 'The dairy calf-to-beef system should be more profitable...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Green wave: farmers in firing line of climate policy
Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers demand rethink on 'unfair' nitrates plans
Farmer testing the silage crop

Cut early, cut often - The better-quality silage from an early cut will save...
Portlaoise farmer Willie Aird (Fine Gael) re-elected to Laois County Council on Sunday evening while topping the poll with 1573 votes. He is pictured milking his 100 cows on his farm beside O'Moore Park 30 minutes after being elected. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Farmer back milking cows in his town centre farm 30 minutes after...
'Medicinal cannabis - for which there is a rapidly growing multibillion-euro market - was not included in the planting trials because a licensing and regulatory process must first be undertaken nationally before it can be grown commercially' (stock photo)

Bord na Móna considering cannabis crops on Irish bogs in state body...
Clogherhead Michael O Brien RS

Generous legacy by Wexford farmer helps fund new lifeboat