Cattle rustling gang behind planned ATM raids 'will stop at nothing to make cash'
The gang also robbed jeeps, tractors and other forms of farm equipment
A country crime cartel heavily involved in cattle rustling are the masterminds behind the spate of ATM robberies north and south of the Border.
The gang central to the ATM raids designed the blueprint for their lucrative enterprise over a period of months, the first stage being the theft of farm machinery.
The gang robbed jeeps, tractors and other farm equipment to stockpile for use in the ATM robberies.
However, the most lucrative branch of their criminal empire remains cattle rustling.
The gang is made up of two families from South Armagh and an associate of the recently jailed 'Border Fox' Dessie O'Hare.
None of the gang are connected to dissident Republican activity. "This is all about making money, for them it has absolutely nothing to do with building war chests as the PSNI and An Garda Síochána have said," our source said.
"This gang are not dissidents, they are Border criminals who will stop at nothing to make cash and that includes drug dealing," a close source said.
Cattle rustling on the Border is a massive and growing problem and one in which the South Armagh gangsters are heavily involved.