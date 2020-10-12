Cattle rustlers vanished in a panic after being challenged over stolen cattle

Cattle belonging to John and Niamh Reilly which were recovered after being stolen by cattle rustlers, in Shrule, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

A gang of cattle rustlers vanished in a panic at the weekend when they were challenged as they tried to hide six valuable stolen animals they had stolen days earlier in a field near Balla, Co.Mayo.

The cattle – Charlaois and Limousin – disappeared on Tuesday last from lands owned by John and Niamh Reilly at Knocknageeha, Shrule, close to the Mayo/Galway border.

But in a mysterious and dramatic development they resurfaced around half ten on Friday night when an alert young farmer spotted suspicious activity on a roadway near Balla, more than 20 kilometres from where the livestock been stolen.

The driver of a cattle truck drove away and an accomplice jumped a wall and vanished after the youngster shouted at them: “What are you at?”

By this stage the six stolen cattle had been herded into a field where there were four Charlaois, belonging to an elderly farmer from the Balla area who had absolutely no idea what was going on.

After being contacted by gardai by telephone around 1 a.m. John and Niamh Reilly were on the scene within a short time and were able to identify one of the animals as theirs.

Subsequently, all six stolen Charlaois were identified as belonging to the Reillys.

A ‘thrilled’ Niamh Reilly said today (Sunday) that when they first got the phone call from Garda Aidan Connaughton she couldn’t believe their missing animals had possibly been found.

“People kept telling us ‘they’re in the food chain’”, she explained. We just thought that’s it.”

Cattle rustling was not uncommon in rural areas in bygone years. However, the practice has declined due to modern checks and balances on livestock.

Mrs. Reilly expressed the deepest gratitude of her family, husband, John, and twin 14-year-old sons, Paddy and Jack, to the Balla farmer who realised something ‘grubby’ was afoot and raised the alarm.

She added: “There is a strong message there for all rural farmers – look out for our livestock and take steps to prevent them being taken.

“It is very unusual nowadays for six animalsto be targeted in this manner.

“I know of one elderly farmer locally who hasn’t slept since our theft was widely reported on the local and national airwaves. This would be a very worrying trend were it to continue.

“If our cattle had not been recovered it would have been worrying for our livelihoods as a family. The insurance company had told us during the week there was no cover in instances where there was livestock theft”,

One theory put forward by Billy Heffron, a well-known Co, Mayo farm adviser, today (Sunday) is that the gang of rustlers were ‘feeling the heat’ because of the widespread publicity their crime had attracted and were trying to rid themselves of them.

Mr. Heffron speculated that the gang involved might be more amateur than professional.

“It’s very difficult even to steal sheep nowadays because of all the checks and balances and documentation that is involved”.

