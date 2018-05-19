Calls for rethink of CCTV scheme as funds go unused

Calls have been made for Department of Justice to consider amendments to the scheme introduced to help local communities install CCTV systems to prevent crime.

Calls have been made for Department of Justice to consider amendments to the scheme introduced to help local communities install CCTV systems to prevent crime.

ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has said the funding was allocated but the take up has been miniscule.

"We cannot allow the funding to go unused because of an overly arduous application process,” he said. He said recent figures released by the Department of Justice indicate that only 4pc of the €3m CCTV funding available has been spent.

"Reaching the halfway point in the scheme and with only €120,000 spent indicates a problem somewhere. "An urgent review needs to be carried out at this stage to see how local communities can be further assisted with utilising the scheme. Of particular importance is clarification as to whether the Gardaí or local authorities are responsible managing the footage collected.”