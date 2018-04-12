Calls for farm watch scheme after cattle worth almost €35k stolen from farms in Co Tyrone border area

FarmIreland.ie

More than 30 cows believed to be valued at over £30,000 (€34,466) have been stolen from a border community in two separate incidents in recent weeks.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/rural-crime/calls-for-farm-watch-scheme-after-cattle-worth-almost-35k-stolen-from-farms-in-co-tyrone-border-area-36800002.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article35150312.ece/4815e/AUTOCROP/h342/Road%20_9.jpg