Calls for farm watch scheme after cattle worth almost €35k stolen from farms in Co Tyrone border area
More than 30 cows believed to be valued at over £30,000 (€34,466) have been stolen from a border community in two separate incidents in recent weeks.
In one of the thefts, 22 cattle were taken from sheds on Glassdrummond Road near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.
These were a mixture of breeds including Friesians, Charolais and Limousin which were taken between March 30 and April 2.
All tag numbers and details of the cows have been passed on from local officers to the Department of Agriculture's enforcement team.
The second incident happened between 6pm on February 24 and 6pm on February 25, when nine heifers were stolen from a shed at a farm in Aughnacloy, with a lock being cut to gain access.
The cows are estimated to be worth £5,500 by the owner.
Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew has urged farmers to be vigilant after the two separate thefts in the same area.
He said: "The theft of these cattle in Aughnacloy will have a huge impact, especially financially, on the farmers.