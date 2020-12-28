Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

CAB to crack down on rural criminals after exceeding its goals in 2020

Chief reveals ‘it’s not all about Dublin’

CAB officers at a previous raid. Image: Gardai Expand

Close

CAB officers at a previous raid. Image: Gardai

CAB officers at a previous raid. Image: Gardai

CAB officers at a previous raid. Image: Gardai

Ken Foy

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will increase its focus on criminals operating in rural and regional areas in 2021, after exceeding its goals in a productive 2020.

The CAB is currently investigating a total of 1,724 targets across the country which is almost double the figure from the end of 2018 when the bureau investigated a total of 973 targets.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, who is Chief Bureau Officer, revealed that it had submitted more than 30 proceeds of crime applications to the High Court this year.

Privacy