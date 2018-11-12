Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

CAB targets your local crime gang - New targets in regions hit by farm thefts

File Image: Gardai
File Image: Gardai
Maeve Sheehan

Maeve Sheehan

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has identified hundreds of small-time criminals and rural crime gangs in every county.

The CAB's national clamp-down on illicit wealth flaunted by criminals follows a nationwide campaign urging communities to inform on individuals who are living the high life without any visible means of support.

Now CAB officers have drawn up a detailed list of suspects, from four suspected criminals in Mayo, believed to have carried out a spate of robberies in the region, to 40 suspects in Wexford, where Dublin gangsters keep holiday homes.

The initiative was launched in response to demands for "mini-CABs" in communities across Ireland - bolstered by the agency's new powers to seize assets worth €5,000.

There are also new targets in regions hit by farm thefts, such as Tipperary, where the assets of 29 suspects are now under investigation. There are also 20 suspects in the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda division.

Limerick has the highest number of CAB targets outside of Dublin, with the homes, cars and assets of 73 suspected criminals under scrutiny.

Another 30 suspects have been pinpointed in the combined area covering Cork City, West Cork and Cork North.

Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin, who heads the CAB, embarked on a tour of Garda divisions, addressing 35 local authority Joint Policing Committees and armed with a glossy brochure outlining the new initiative.

Also Read

"Your neighbour drives an expensive car, spends lots of money on home improvements and can afford to give their family the most expensive gifts.

"Money is no object, yet they never appear to work. Contact the CAB today so we can make them pay and take it away," the CAB states.

Sunday Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Stock Image

Family feud threat to Fairer Deal for farms, businesses
Stock image..

'Often farmers overlook the most important element to good farming -...
Top cuts: Barry Kerrigan with four different types of steaks at his award-winning Kerrigan’s Craft Butchers in Malahide, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Households across Ireland are disregard the the golden rules of cooking steak
Cows are feeding at Mancebo Holsteins in Tulare, California, U.S. REUTERS/Jane Ross

Why bigger isn't always better for the American dairy sector
John O'Connell

'We need a base price to put sheep farming on a sounder footing'

Video: Peninsular living in the heart of west cork
Twin auger Abbey Machinery tub feeder

Farmers looking to technology to stretch scarce fodder reserves