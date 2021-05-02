CAB targets burglary gang as number of jeeps seized in raids 

An organised burglary gang based across three counties were targeted in searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning.

Armed gardaí and local detectives were also involved in the raids in Wicklow and Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into the crime group.

They are suspected of being heavily involved in burglaries, thefts and drug dealing across the east of the country and have been operating for decades.

This morning the CAB carried out searches at two locations in south Wicklow as well as a business in Dublin and a professional premises.

They were supported by members of the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Customs Dog Unit, and members of the Baltinglass detective unit.

Gardaí said a number of vehicles were seized including a 201 Toyota Landcruiser,valued at around €50,000, a 171 Nissan X-Trail and an Ifor Williams Trailer.

They were seized on suspicion of being the proceeds of crime and investigations into the gang are ongoing.

“This morning’s operation is a significant development in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets acquired by an OCG involved in criminality throughout the Eastern Region,” a spokesman added.

The targets of this morning search are understood to have links to south Wicklow and Wexford as well as a stronghold in west Dublin.

A source told Independent.ie: “This is a crime group that have been operating for some time and have accumulated large amounts of wealth from their criminal enterprise.

“They are among the top targets for gardaí in the south-east but also have connections to a wider criminal network in Dublin.”

Gardaí have had a number of successful operations against the gang in recent years in anti-burglary operations.

A senior associate of the gang has also previously been jailed over an ATM raid following a major operation into organised crime in the south-east.

It comes as the CAB this month strengthened its resources across the country by adding 100 additional assets profilers in divisions across the country.

The gardaí received specialist training and are now equipped to recognise criminals who flaunt their wealth and make them a target for the CAB.

Last Week Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, head of the CAB, said the additional 100 Divisional Asset Profilers would be “the eyes and ears” of the Bureau on the ground.

Det Chief Supt Gubbins also said they would be “an integral part in the success of the Criminal Assets Bureau in achieving its objective of 'Denying and Depriving'”.

