Following an investigation into the theft of Quad Bikes following burglaries in the Limerick/ Kerry and North Cork over the past twelve months Gardaí attached to Newcastlewest Garda Station have arrested two men.

The men (55 and 37) were arrested in the Kilmallock area of Co Limerick on Tuesday evening and detained at Newcastlewest and Bruff Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Quad Bike with a value of €8,000 was recovered.