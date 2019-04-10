Border farmers asked to secure equipment due to ATM thefts

Gardai in the Cavan/Monaghan division have asked farmers to lock up their equipment following a spate of ATM thefts in the region using farm and construction equipment.

Gardai asked farmers who have mechanical diggers, tractors or low loaders on sites, outfarms etc. to ensure they are stored securely and not left in an area that is easily accessed.

Gardai in the region also requested that any members of the local communities who see unusual movement of plant machinery during the hours of darkness, particularly in built-up areas, to report such activity immediately.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said co-operation between the PSNI and gardaí was a key priority following 11 ATM raids on both sides of the Border this year.

The latest raid, in which a digger was used to rip an ATM from the wall before it was taken from the scene, was carried out in Dungiven, Co Derry, on Sunday morning.

It is the most recent in a series of similar thefts of cash machines, which police agencies believe could have been carried out by up to three separate criminal gangs.

In total, 11 ATMs have been stolen from Cavan and Monaghan, as well as Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Armagh, Tyrone and Derry since the start of the year.

There have been 14 such thefts since March last year.