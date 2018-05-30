A Dublin man was arrested after attempting to steal a tractor from a farm in Rathnew.

Arrest after man tries to steal tractor out of field

Gardai were alerted and intercepted the suspect as he tried to drive the tractor out of a field at around 8.50 a.m. on Sunday, May 27.

The man was arrested and brought to Wicklow Garda Station for questioning. The tractor was recovered and there were no signs of any damage to the vehicle. A file is currently being prepared for the DPP.

It comes as a new analysis conducted by PhoneWatch shows the burglary rate increased by more than the national average in no less than 18 counties. Ireland experienced a modest rise in the rate of burglaries in 2017 with a 3pc increase according to figures released by the CSO and An Garda Siochána.