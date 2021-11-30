Appeal for witnesses in suspected arson attack on farm

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack after a fire broke out on a farm in Clonbullogue, Co Offaly, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They say two farm buildings were extensively damaged.

There was no one injured, but a technical and forensic examination was conducted at the scene at the weekend. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the owners took to social media to appeal for witnesses to any suspicious activity between Clonbullogue and Bracknagh on Friday or Saturday to come forward.

Incident

They also thanked those that came to their assistance in the wake of the incident. “To every single person who helped, contacted us, fed us and the gardaí, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Friday night was Toy Show night… if you were working early or late or collecting kids or teenagers and on the road and saw something unusual, or if anyone has dash cam or camera footage, it could help.”

Witnesses can contact Edenderry or Tullamore garda stations.