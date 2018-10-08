Police have appealed for information after fourteen cattle were stolen from a Co Tyrone farm.

Appeal for information after over €11,000 worth of cattle stolen from border farm

Two Limousin and twelve Charolais were taken from the farm on the Camlough Road in Carrickmore between the hours of 6:30pm on Wednesday 3 October and 10am on Thursday 4.

The cattle are valued at around £10k.

Chief Inspector Robinson appealed for information.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the Carrickmore area between these times, or in recent days and saw any suspicious activity or vehicles to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 341 4/10/18," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

The cattle's are all tagged with the below serials:

452264-1382-2