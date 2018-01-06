Alleged burglars fled rural farmhouse after discovering elderly farmer asleep

Three alleged Limerick burglars fled from a rural Co Clare farm house after discovering that the sole occupant was a man in his 90s asleep in the home.

Three alleged Limerick burglars fled from a rural Co Clare farm house after discovering that the sole occupant was a man in his 90s asleep in the home.

That was the allegation heard at a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday afternoon where three members of the one Limerick family along with a fourth Limerick man appeared charged with burglary at the O’Connor residence at Ballyveskil, Tiermaclane near Ennis on Friday afternoon.

In evidence at a bail hearing for the four, Insp Kieran Ruane said that it will be the State case that the alleged burglary at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon was planned. Insp Ruane said that it will be alleged that one member of the group, John Woodland lured Vincent O’Connor away from his home to a nearby field on the pretence of buying sillage.

In evidence Det Garda Gary Stack said that John Woodland (38) - sporting a black eye in court - had first contacted Mr O’Connor concerning purchasing sillage at the start of December. It will be further alleged that while John Woodland was speaking to Vincent O'Connor, father and son, Patrick Woodland (43) and Edward Woodland (18) both of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick along with a third man, Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick, then forcibly entered the home.