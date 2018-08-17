Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 17 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Agri contractor's jeep stolen in broad daylight

Stolen Jeep
Stolen Jeep
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information following the theft of a black Toyota Landcruiser that was stolen from an agricultural's contractors yard Thursday afternoon in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

The keys were stolen from a shed adjacent to the family home, which the culprit(s) had to walk around to access and then walked past the shed and further down the yard where the Landcruiser was parked, which is usually left at the side of the house.

Two people were in the house while the theft was taking place.

The jeep's registration number is 141-L-1112 and has a bull bar on the front.

It was taken from Liam Tobin’s yard in Mullinahone on -L-Thursday August 16th between 1-2pm.

Any information should be forwarded to James Kennedy on 0873126297 or Clonmel Gardaí on 052-6177640.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: Potential buyers watch as sheep farmers gather at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

‘Our cattle don’t enjoy the same welcome in the North’ – Sheep...
The yard consisted of a three-column slatted shed, a two-column haybarn, yard and a cattle crush.

Roscommon farm beats guide price by €20,000

Dairygold announces its July milk price
Red clover fixes the equivalent of 200kg/ha of nitrogen annually.

'Red clover proving once again how important it is in organic farming...
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat in Sancourt, northern France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

EU wheat price rebounds from two-week low as Chicago rallies
David Sheehan (ISA) and IHBS president Martin Murphy presents the Murphy Cup to Edward Dudley for his Hereford Champion 'Kilsunn Lass Lily' at North Tipperary Show at Nenagh

Dudley delight as Kilsunny Herefords sweep the board
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

Robin Talbot: We will be drawing on barley stores to beat silage shortfall