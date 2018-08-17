Agri contractor's jeep stolen in broad daylight

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information following the theft of a black Toyota Landcruiser that was stolen from an agricultural's contractors yard Thursday afternoon in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

The keys were stolen from a shed adjacent to the family home, which the culprit(s) had to walk around to access and then walked past the shed and further down the yard where the Landcruiser was parked, which is usually left at the side of the house.

Two people were in the house while the theft was taking place.

The jeep's registration number is 141-L-1112 and has a bull bar on the front.

It was taken from Liam Tobin’s yard in Mullinahone on -L-Thursday August 16th between 1-2pm.

Any information should be forwarded to James Kennedy on 0873126297 or Clonmel Gardaí on 052-6177640.