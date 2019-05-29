'€30,000 drove out the gate that night' - Border farmer on cattle raid

The gang struck in the early hours at a farm at Oram.
Cross-border cattle rustling is on the rise
Margaret Donnelly

One farmer in Monaghan, who asked to remain anonymous, had over 20 cattle stolen last month.

"I got up to check the cattle at 6am before I went to work and the majority were gone. The farm is an outfarm, on a main road and the security cameras captured what happened."

The farmer had put in two security cameras when installing calving cameras, and while the thieves took both cameras, the recording was still available. "I have footage of the guys coming into the yard and breaking the cameras to take them with them."

The theft, he said, which has left him over €25,000 out of pocket was a sophisticated operation, not a fly-by-night theft.

These people stole 21 cattle from our farm last night

Posted by Paul Brennan on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

"There were almost 50 cattle in the shed, there was a lorry full taken. The farm had been staked out, there's no doubt about that.

"When we looked at the footage, we saw them come in at 3.45am and the lorry arrived at 4.25am. It was loaded and gone in five minutes.

"They're cows I reared from calf and built up a herd. They just want money. It's very upsetting. There's no point in saying anything else - €30,000 drove out the gate that night."

Since Christmas, almost 50 cattle have been taken in the locality and he says there's probably more that haven't been reported "as the police and gardaí seem unable to do anything about it".

"From where we are, the crime might happen in the South but these cattle are in the North within 10 minutes.

He said cattle rustling like this could be stopped if cattle where chipped. "You can get a pup chipped for €5, with a tracking device, but we have to go through this ridiculous rigmarole of ear tags that can be ripped out and changed."

