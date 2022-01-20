RTÉ appoint new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Oranmore native Joe Mag Raollaigh, who has been appointed to the role of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent with RTE.

Joe Mag Raollaigh has been appointed the new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent with RTÉ.

Currently the Editor of RTÉ's flagship political programme The Week in Politics, Joe has worked with RTÉ News across radio, television and online since 2008.

Joe was born in Boston, where his parents had emigrated to in the 1960s, but the family returned in the early 70s and settled in Co. Galway.

He started his broadcasting career in Clare FM, hosting current affairs and farming radio shows before moving to TG4 after it was set up in 1996 and in 2004 he was appointed Political Correspondent for TG4 and Nuacht RTÉ.

From 2008 while reporting for RTÉ News, he continued to make Irish language reports for Nuacht TG4 and occasionally presented a current affairs program on RTÉ Radio na Gaeltachta. He has also held the role as Editor for RTÉ's Leaders Questions and European Parliament Report programmes.

Speaking after his announcement as RTÉ’s new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Joe Mag Raollaigh said he is excited to take on the role.

“Farmers in Ireland are facing unprecedented challenges as they try and adapt to new environmental targets, rising costs and evolving consumer sentiment while still producing the high-quality food vital for us all. It’s a time of change for us as consumers too, with inflation cutting deep into many household budgets.

"Value for money in goods and services is more important than ever. I look forward to bringing comprehensive coverage of these issues and more to RTÉ audiences across online, radio and television in the years ahead.”

Joe will be commencing his new role in February and will work out of RTÉ's Western Regional Studios in Galway.