Round bale prices hit €50 as farmers scramble for supplies

Farmers in the north-west are paying up to €50 per round bale of straw to have fodder privately delivered to their farms.

IFA Sligo chair JP Crowley told the Farming Independent that the cost of delivering bales from counties in Munster and Leinster to farms in the north-west is hiking up prices considerably.

"The bales are on sale for €35 per round bale of straw but then the cost of delivery from farms in Tipperary, Wexford and Carlow mean that it can come to €50 per bale," he said. "Transport costs are a killer and are putting an awful lot of pressure on farmers."

INHFA's Vincent Roddy said that €34 per round bale of straw is the going rate in Roscommon and added that there is without a doubt a "fodder crisis". "Despite what some may think, there is a fodder crisis here. The ground is the wettest I've ever seen it. It's rain one day after another," he said.

6/1/2018 Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell