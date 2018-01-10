Round bale prices hit €50 as farmers scramble for supplies
Transport costs adding to the pressure on farmers in the north-west
Farmers in the north-west are paying up to €50 per round bale of straw to have fodder privately delivered to their farms.
IFA Sligo chair JP Crowley told the Farming Independent that the cost of delivering bales from counties in Munster and Leinster to farms in the north-west is hiking up prices considerably.
"The bales are on sale for €35 per round bale of straw but then the cost of delivery from farms in Tipperary, Wexford and Carlow mean that it can come to €50 per bale," he said.
"Transport costs are a killer and are putting an awful lot of pressure on farmers."
INHFA's Vincent Roddy said that €34 per round bale of straw is the going rate in Roscommon and added that there is without a doubt a "fodder crisis".
"Despite what some may think, there is a fodder crisis here. The ground is the wettest I've ever seen it. It's rain one day after another," he said.
"Northern Irish farmers importing bales from the UK is alleviating some of the pressure here but there is a depressing mood amongst farmers and urgent action has to be taken."
Galway's IFA chair Pat Murphy explained that there is no straw available in south Galway at the moment and that the majority of it is coming from areas such as Borrisokane in north Tipperary for €35 per round bale.