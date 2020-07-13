Farming

Rising costs offsetting increased outputs

Costly: Average overheads on dairy farms topped €60,000 in 2019 according to the Teagasc National Farm Income Survey Expand

The output on the average dairy farm has increased by 40pc since 2010, but the costs on farms have also increased, according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Trevor Donnellan, Teagasc head of economics, says that since 2010, the output from the average dairy farm has increased by 40pc, while the fat and protein content of that milk has increased too.

"At the same time, there has been an increase in feed usage and the price of feed, and it's on a per-head basis."