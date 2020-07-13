Rising costs offsetting increased outputs

The output on the average dairy farm has increased by 40pc since 2010, but the costs on farms have also increased, according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

Trevor Donnellan, Teagasc head of economics, says that since 2010, the output from the average dairy farm has increased by 40pc, while the fat and protein content of that milk has increased too.

"At the same time, there has been an increase in feed usage and the price of feed, and it's on a per-head basis."

Part of the increase, he says, is due to herd sizes increasing by, on average, 15 cows since 2010.

"Dairy farmers are probably feeding them about 200kg/head of feed. So that's a notable increase in the volume of feed. A lot of people thought feed usage would go up rapidly when quotas went, but it didn't happen as quickly as predicted."

Donnellan also says the amount of feed usage last year came on the back of the weather issues of 2018.

Spending on fertiliser increased on a per-hectare basis, while the amount being spent on buying in silage and on veterinary bills has also gone up.

"We're also seeing more money being spent on contracting, with dairy farmers increasingly deciding they don't have the time to spread slurry, or make silage, so they are contracting that out," Donnellan says.

Despite the increase in herd sizes since the removal of quotas, hired labour is not showing up as a significant cost on dairy farms on average.

"There are some farms spending €25,000-50,000 on labour, but a lot of farms have very little or no labour outside the family," Donnellan says.

"The one-man unit is still largely doable, and perhaps we are seeing farms making very large jumps, and those farms may be doubling in size so they would take on a full labour unit, but they are atypical."

When it comes to overhead costs, the National Farm Survey shows a significant increase in the level of depreciation on farms, associated with investment on farm buildings, machinery and parlour facilities.

Further, there is more money being spent on rent and the leasing of land, according to Donnellan, while there is a significant spend on electricity.

"Some of that is an increase in prices, but there has been an increase in the volume of activity, with bigger cows meaning a bigger tank to keep cool," he says.

"Overall, overhead costs have not increased significantly, as was to be expected.

"Some would say the uptake in conacre usage is something to keep an eye on.

"The experience of 2018 would concern some, and while it's great to have a grass-based system, there is always that concern if the grass is not growing."

Costs in 2019 were higher than Donnellan expected, and it was primarily feed and fertiliser that drove up costs.

"Feed costs came down but not as much as expected and while fertiliser spend came down, prices were down," he says.

"There were high levels of fertiliser usage in 2018 because of the drought, and they didn't cut back a huge amount in 2019."