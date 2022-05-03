‘Ridiculous’ rules fuelling satellite farming

Satellite farming is becoming the new norm in Galway as siblings find it increasingly difficult to get planning permission on lands that are located off main roads.

Farmers who have lands and homes along a side road leading on to main roads are being refused permission for a son or daughter who want to operate the family farm.

This is because Transport Infrastructure Ireland, who have responsibility for the national roads network, do not want any more traffic emerging from side roads on to these main roads. But Fine Gael Cllr Joe Byrne said there were sons and daughters of farmers who were living remotely from the farm holding and had to travel there several times a day.

“So it makes no difference because they are using the same byroad and generating the same traffic as if they were living there, so it makes no sense not to give them planning,” said the Kinvara-based councillor.

Read More

Galway County Council members were discussing the Galway County Development Plan and a particular section that referred to the avoidance of the generation of increased traffic from side roads on to national roads that have speed limits in excess of 60km/h.

In such instances, members of farm families were being refused planning permission on their own lands because it might lead to increased traffic on to the main roads.

But as Mr Byrne noted, there were anomalies to this, particularly when a member of a farm family was forced to live elsewhere and visit the holding several times a day.

“If anything, granting them planning permission on family lands would actually reduce traffic, but it is obvious that TII do not see it that way, which is ridiculous,” he said.

“It is about time they looked at the bigger picture when it comes to access roads and the volumes of traffic using them. They could reduce traffic by allowing planning on them.”

Senior Executive Engineer Valerie Loughnane said if proof was provided that granting planning permission on family farms off main roads reduced traffic, then serious consideration would have to be given to the application.