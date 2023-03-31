Farming

Farming

exclusive Revealed: The full story behind the 40,000t of Russian-origin fertiliser that threw the State’s top civil servants into turmoil

Documents obtained under Freedom of Information by the Farming Independent show the State&rsquo;s top civil servants were scrambling for answers as 40,000t of Russian-origin fertiliser was inbound for Waterford. Expand
Front page of the Farming Independent on October 25, 2022. Expand
One of the boats (the Solitaire I, with a Panamanian flag) was carrying NPK 27-6-6 fertiliser, while the other (the Liberian-flagged Pluto) carried 16-16-16. Expand
The price of fertiliser rocketed throughout 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Expand
&ldquo;We&rsquo;d all love not to have to buy from Vladimir Putin, but the reality is he is the man who has the resources.&rdquo; Expand

Documents obtained under Freedom of Information by the Farming Independent show the State&rsquo;s top civil servants were scrambling for answers as 40,000t of Russian-origin fertiliser was inbound for Waterford.

Front page of the Farming Independent on October 25, 2022.

One of the boats (the Solitaire I, with a Panamanian flag) was carrying NPK 27-6-6 fertiliser, while the other (the Liberian-flagged Pluto) carried 16-16-16.

The price of fertiliser rocketed throughout 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“We’d all love not to have to buy from Vladimir Putin, but the reality is he is the man who has the resources.”

Niall Hurson Twitter

In October last year the Farming Independent revealed that two boats of fertiliser, originating from the Russian port of Ust-Luga were due to land in the Port of Waterford.

It came just eight months after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia which the Irish Government described as an attempt by Vladimir Putin “to drag Europe back to the 1930s.”

