‘Reliance on 100pc native ration is a bit of a Cinderella story’ – Liffey Mills boss

Ambition to produce 100pc Irish feed ration instead of relying on feed imports is “a bit of a Cinderella story”, Pat Ryan managing director at Liffey Mills has cautioned.

Speaking to the Farming Independent about the agri sector’s increasing dependence on imported feed and industry/farmer interest in sourcing more home-grown alternatives, Mr Ryan said “it has gone too far at this stage”.

"Native protein is a bit of a Cinderella story. We produce almost 6m tonnes of feed, we’re subsidised to grow up to 12,000ha of beans and we’d get it hard to find farmers to grow them – farmers wouldn’t be jumping up and down about it.

"We would have no problem using them; but it would be tricky to get any quantity to make an impression on imports. "We have 235,000ha of tillage, if 15pc of this went into beans to give 35,000ha beans (4.5 times current level) which would yield 175,000t beans – 2.9pc of overall feed usage – the extra acreage converted to proteins would displace barley/wheat which would have to be replaced by imported maize anyway. “So if the acreage in tillage does not expand, and it’s not likely, then land resources will continue to migrate towards the most profitable enterprise which is dairying by a long shot. “There are a lot of platitudes about going 100pc Irish rations, which is fine in niche markets, but at a macro level we are big importers of feed and our efficiencies lie in grass production, with grain production migrating to parts of the world that have scale and efficiencies driven by technologies and lower costs bases,” he said. As Ireland, like much of the EU, is a protein deficit region, Ciaran Carroll, head of knowledge transfer at Teagasc’s pig department said “the more home-grown feed we can use the better”. “From a sustainability point of view, the more Irish product we can use the better, if it’s there. Between pigs and poultry we’d use around two-thirds of home-grown tillage products. “In the case of imports it is down to demand – and sometimes quality. We have a wetter climate here so at times the harvest can be poor, so we might not achieve that quality we could get from a drier country. "But any pig farmer worth their salt would rather be buying from an Irish merchant, using Irish product, if the quality is there.”