‘Reliance on 100pc native ration is a bit of a Cinderella story’ – Liffey Mills boss

Pat Ryan believes ‘it would be tricky to get any quantity to make an impression on imports’

The agri sector is increasingly dependent on imported feed Expand

The agri sector is increasingly dependent on imported feed

Claire Mc Cormack

Ambition to produce 100pc Irish feed ration instead of relying on feed imports is “a bit of a Cinderella story”, Pat Ryan managing director at Liffey Mills has cautioned.

Speaking to the Farming Independent about the agri sector’s increasing dependence on imported feed and industry/farmer interest in sourcing more home-grown alternatives, Mr Ryan said “it has gone too far at this stage”.

"Native protein is a bit of a Cinderella story. We produce almost 6m tonnes of feed, we’re subsidised to grow up to 12,000ha of beans and we’d get it hard to find farmers to grow them – farmers wouldn’t be jumping up and down about it.

