Record number of enquiries to Land Mobility Service

The majority of enquiries last year were from older farmers looking to step back (40pc), while 35pc of enquiries were from young farmers or new entrants. Photo Roger Jones.

Over 1,000 enquiries were made to the Land Mobility Service last year, which aims to match older farmers looking to step back with younger farmers either looking to expand or gain a foothold in the sector.

Last year of 1,080 enquiries came into the service and of those that ended up in an arrangement, the majority went into long-term leases (44pc), with 24pc opting for a share-farming arrangement, according to a new report from the Land Mobility Sector.

Access to land is widely seen to be the single most significant obstacle for young people seeking to join the agricultural sector and the service has helped facilitate over 900 arrangements between farmers and involved 75,000 acres since it was set up in 2015.

According to Austin Finn, it has given people, who otherwise would not have had it, the chance to farm and it has helped make other farms viable.

Programme Manager and Facilitator Austin Finn said research shows that in recent years there has been an increase in the number of students entering Agricultural Science programmes who are not from traditional farming backgrounds.

He also said that 26pc of farmers are over the age of 65pc and 48pc of fulltime farmers have no identified farmer successor.

With only approximately 0.3pc of of agricultural land is sold annually and a purchase price that can be prohibitive from a farming perspective leasing plays an important role in the agricultural land market.

But, he said for landowners stepping back is a major and difficult decision, it is not to be rushed. When the right person and farm plan is found the outcome is good.

Successful landowners realise stepping back with a plan is a positive move, the report states. “A common mistake is waiting too long with both the

farm and person deteriorating in the interim.”

It also advises farmers not to over-focus on simple things like ESB, water or insurance, as the agreement and facilitator will deal with all this.

“Every farm is different, it is about finding a plan and person that suits you and your farm.”

The early stages or the ‘matchmaking’ stage where the Land Mobility Service focuses on the human element of matching two partners, which requires more of a focus on meditation and matching personalities, motivations, goals and aims.

This is followed by the development and application of the collaborative farming arrangement, which would focus on the administrative elements of an arrangement, ensuring that the correct legal and financial criteria are addressed and would require the relevant legal, accounting, and auctioneering skills.

The final stage is on the future direction and sustainability of the collaborative arrangements. According to the Land Mobility Service there is the the potential to focus on future business planning and supporting any changing motivations and disagreements within the arrangement.

Options such as long-term leasing provide is a simple tax efficient arrangement, provided you identify the right person your farm and income is safeguarded, he says.

“One concern with leasing is that the owner effectively retires and may cease to be an active farmer. For many landowners it is a trade-off between the tax relief and active farmer status.

“Share Farming is a definite option, key to share farming is that the owner continues to take a risk and remains an active farmer. The owner receives a share, or percentage, or payment related to output/performance rather than a fixed rent. In reality over time the actual return to the landowner and conversely the cost to the farmer differs little whether the arrangement is a shared one or a lease.”

The number of long-term leases in Ireland has grown from 3,290 in 2011 to 10,820 in 2018.