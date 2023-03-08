'Reasonable' for farmers to say they don't want their land developed, says Varadkar, as 210 landowners seek dezoning

Some 210 landowners have made submissions seeking to have their land dezoned in a bid to avoid liability for the residential zoned land tax, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed yesterday.

He also said that overall some 1,600 landowners had provided submissions to local authorities appealing their liability for the new 3pc annual tax.

The Taoiseach was responding to questioning by Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae who highlighted the impact of the tax on some farmers.

"If there is land in a suitable place for housing that is not being actively farmed, of course - no problem in the world - it should be taxed because we want to encourage the use of that land.

"We should not go after farmers, however," he said.

He asked the Taoiseach to ensure that people who are 'special cases', who are genuine farmers and who are not hoarding land will be exempt from the tax.

"Irish farm families, often spanning multiple generations, are private landowners who utilise land for food production. They have not caused or influenced the housing crisis. They are not builders, they are not speculators and they are not developers who are withholding land from being developed for residential purposes.

"They should be exempt from this tax, as they were from the vacant sites levy, that is, the predecessor to the residential zoned land tax," he said.

Responding, the Taoiseach said "we are in the teeth of a serious housing crisis. We need to build more homes, and we need to build them as quickly as possible."

He said the Government fully appreciate that there are people who own land that has perhaps been in their family for generations and they do not want it developed.

"They want to continue to farm it, as the Deputy mentioned, or they may have their own reasons as to why they do not want to move, such as because the land has been in their families for a long time. That is why there is provision in the legislation for landowners to request that their land be dezoned in order that they can continue to milk cows, grow barley or use the land whatever purpose they choose.

"So far, 210 landowners have made submissions seeking the dezoning of their land in order that they can continue to do what they have done for generations. That option is open to them.

"It is reasonable for farmers to say, "This is my farm. I own this land. It has been in my family for generations and I don't want to develop it. I want to continue to farm it." That is why we have a mechanism in place to allow people to request that their land be dezoned," he said.