Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'Reasonable' for farmers to say they don't want their land developed, says Varadkar, as 210 landowners seek dezoning

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA. Expand
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Expand

Close

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

/

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Some 210 landowners have made submissions seeking to have their land dezoned in a bid to avoid liability for the residential zoned land tax, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed yesterday.

He also said that overall some 1,600 landowners had provided submissions to local authorities appealing their liability for the new 3pc annual tax.

Most Watched

Privacy