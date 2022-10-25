Rampant inflation to wipe €85bn of value off EU CAP supports

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue secured funding in the recent Budget to facilitate the intake of 30,000 participants in a new tranche for the €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES)

The real value of the CAP budget could shrink by an aggregate of over €84.57 billion in real terms in the period 2021-27 amid rampant price inflation across the EU.

Inflation is now expected to wipe almost 22pc off the value of the CAP over the period and could see the budget worth more than one-third less in 2027.

The shocking figures have been compiled by EU think-tank Farm Europe which highlighted that when the CAP budget was agreed, inflation was expected to be just 2pc. However, today EU inflation is close to 10pc.

The situation is exacerbated by inflation in farm input prices. Last month, the CSO revealed that agricultural input prices here are now up a staggering 38.2pc in the 12 months to August 2021.

According to Farm Europe, the direct supports received by farmers will be directly and heavily impacted.

“Even investment aids are impacted as the total amounts available shrink with inflation. Pillar I will lose a staggering €68.6 billion, and Pillar II €15.97 billion,” it said.

According to the paper, the remedy to CAP funding ‘melting away like snow in the sun’ is to reprice the CAP budget in real terms, i.e. to adjust it yearly by the level of inflation.

In addition, it recommends building a proper EU investment fund targeted on strategic sectors in need of transition, like agriculture and energy, instead of leaving a haphazard approach based on state aid.

It comes as the Department of Agriculture last week opened two of its flagship CAP schemes.

Farmers have until November 21 to apply to the new €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES). Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue secured funding in the recent Budget to facilitate the intake of 30,000 participants in this tranche of ACRES.

Meanwhile, Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett announced the €250m Organic Farming Scheme is open to new applicants until December 9.

The scheme features enhanced payment rates with Drystock farmers qualifying for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha when they have achieved full organic status.