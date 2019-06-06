Recent heavy rain has seen land saturated over much of Ulster, Connacht and parts of Leinster and brought the 2019 silage season to a compete halt in many parts.

Rainfall three and a half times normal in the northwest - Silage work halted by downpours

Met Eireann has said more downpours over the past 24 hours has brought rainfall figures above average across the country.

Over the past 7 days rainfall accumulations have varied from about 25mm in the southeast to 70mm in the northwest, this equates to one and half times the norm in the southeast to close to three and a half times in the northwest.

Met Eireann has said that rainfall values this coming week will be very varied.

Low pressure will feed in showers with some heavy bursts at times. Northeastern areas and western areas are likely to have the greatest rainfall totals from the showers or longer spells of rain with between 20 to 30mm expected here.

In many other areas values will be below normal ranging 40 to 70pc of normal.

Met Eireann Forecaster Harm Luijkx said the current rainfall is unusual for this time of year - but did say the rain is due to ease off later this week.

However, temperatures will remain cool and there is no sign of a sunny summer on the horizon.

"It's not a good sign to get this weather in the summer," Mr Luijkx told Independent.ie.

Online Editors