‘Railroaded’ Leitrim farmers were given just five days to accept bog-slide scheme or go without

After waiting almost two-and-a-half years for the Department of Agriculture to develop an aid programme, Leitrim farmers affected by the Shass Mountain bog-slide have been given just five days to accept a controversial scheme or go without.

The proposed package, which will prevent the land from being used for agricultural purposes in the future, has been capped at €20,000. The land will no longer qualify for any funding scheme and the farmers will be expected to maintain fencing around the bog-slide.

Farmers received written details of the scheme last Friday, November 25, and need to confirm that they will be taking part before close of business tomorrow, November 30.

John O’Donnell, who lost seven hectares of his farm to the 2020 bog-slide, believes that the Department of Agriculture is “railroading” the affected farmers. If he accepts the aid package, Mr O’Donnell will receive a one-off payment of around €1,176 per acre, and will be required to maintain fencing around the mudslide indefinitely.

“I am very dissatisfied. People who have only a small amount of land affected will get as much as me. I thought I would be getting maybe €12,000 a hectare myself but instead we have this,” he told the Farming Independent.

“I can do nothing with the land. I can’t farm it, I can’t plant it, there is no money to be made on this land anymore. I can’t even sell it, who would buy it?

“It’s also affecting the rest of my land, the remaining part of my land is not draining properly. The drains are backing up all the way.

“We are being railroaded into making this decision. It’s been two-and-a-half years, we’ve been pressurising them all the time, and the Department of Agriculture didn’t contact any one of us. All of a sudden, we have to make up our minds in a week.

“It’s like someone bought seven hectares off me for €20,000 and I have to maintain it myself. All I can do is look at it, I’m sick of looking at it.”

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have called on the Department of Agriculture to give the farmers more time to decide.

The INHFA, has also urged the Department of Agriculture to lobby the European Commission to allow the affected farmers to access CAP payments into the future.

“The requirement that the land would no longer be acceptable for CAP payments is unacceptable,” said Patsy Daly, Leitrim chairperson of the INHFA.

“Under the new CAP programme there is an option for payment for the provision of public good, by way of ecological or environmental services. In our opinion the land should fall under that.”