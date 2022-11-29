Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Railroaded’ Leitrim farmers were given just five days to accept bog-slide scheme or go without

The effects of the 2020 bog-slide near Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim Expand

Close

The effects of the 2020 bog-slide near Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim

The effects of the 2020 bog-slide near Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim

The effects of the 2020 bog-slide near Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim

Andrew Hamilton

After waiting almost two-and-a-half years for the Department of Agriculture to develop an aid programme, Leitrim farmers affected by the Shass Mountain bog-slide have been given just five days to accept a controversial scheme or go without.

The proposed package, which will prevent the land from being used for agricultural purposes in the future, has been capped at €20,000. The land will no longer qualify for any funding scheme and the farmers will be expected to maintain fencing around the bog-slide.

Most Watched

Privacy