Questions over value of €1bn in countryside

Question marks were raised over how far the €1bn rural regeneration fund would stretch given the massive need for investment.

The 10-year blueprint sets out the aim of reversing rural decline by targeting measures to address vacant premises and deliver regeneration.

It sets out that local authorities will be supported in buying sites and providing local infrastructure for people to build their own homes in smaller towns and villages. It also recognises there is a need for housing for people to live and work in the countryside, and will allow single housing in rural areas based on "economic" or "social need".

After the success of the Wild Atlantic Way, it points out it will move to boost tourism development with a National Greenways, Blueways and Peatways strategy. Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association, said the funding is welcome but the plan will ultimately be judged on the level of actions carried out in rural areas.