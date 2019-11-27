Protesting farmers leave Dublin but threaten to return if demands aren't met by Minister


Farmers protest Dublin City centre. Farmers representative John Dallon and Padraig Brady speak with fellow farmers on Kildare Street following a meeting with minister Michael Creed. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Claire Fox

PROTESTING farmers have left Dublin but threatened to return and bring the capital city to a standstill again before Christmas if their demands aren't met following their meeting with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

About 100 farmers slept in their tractors last night parked in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green area in a bid to put pressure on the Minister for injunctions that were placed on farmers to be removed and for beef talks to be resumed.

Shortly after 8.30am this morning, the Minister met a small number of delegates in the foyer of the department.

They called for Minister Creed to retract “false” comments in the Dail stating meat company managers received death threats at a firm which got an injunction against blockading beef farmers to be retracted.

Farmers said that there was no complaint attached to the Garda Pulse number for the alleged incident related to the injunction.

GM Farm protest 010.jpg
Farmers protest Dublin City centre. Farmer Michael Coyle from Kilashandra Co. Cavan argues the point with Farmers representative John Dallon following a meeting with minister Michael Creed. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef farmer John Dallon from Kildare who met with Minister Creed, said that they “didn’t really get anywhere” in their discussions but said they hoped for the five farm organisations - who weren’t officially involved in the blockade - to meet over the coming days to resume the beef task force talks.

“We had a good talk with Minister Creed, he understands. And the way it is we’ve told him we’ll be back on the 15th (of December) to hit the distribution centres.

“We need to build trust in the Minister. At the moment we have very little trust in the Minister,” Mr Dallon said.

“Everyone is going home they are delusioned and tired and have no confidence in Minister Creed. He should apologise to farmers. No death threats were made. Minister Creed has until December 15 to sort out this mess.

“We will come back again and will hit the distribution centres and block lorries going in and out if needs be. If the people of Dublin want food they better start shouting at Minister Creed to sort this out.”

Gardai have stated that they have not received an allegation of a death threat being made against senior staff at a beef company despite claims made by the Agriculture Minister.

Many farmers at the protest also called for the immediate resignation of Minister Creed.

Beef and sheep farmer Jolene Smith from Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan said the year has been a write off for beef farmers.

“We need action, we need an increase in our prices, we are operating way below our cost of production. We can’t sustain it. It’s been a terrible year.”

