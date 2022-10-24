Professor warns replacing meat with processed plant-based foods is unhealthy

Replacing animal-sourced foods with plant-based ultra-processed foods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions “is very likely to harm human health”, warned Professor Alice Stanton of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Addressing the summit on ‘The Societal Role of Meat’ in Teagasc’s Food Research Centre in Ashtown, Prof Stanton said “women, children, the elderly and those of low income will be particularly adversely impacted” by such a shift in food systems.

Although some plant-based burgers contain “the same protein content as steak”, Prof Stanton said such alternatives also contain “five times the salt”, while on the dairy side, she cautioned that “unsweetened almond milk has twice the salt, one-eighth the protein and a quarter of the zinc” of cow’s milk.

It comes as pressure mounts on policy makers to be “extremely wary” of global health estimates that “are not rigorously and transparently evidence-based” and which “ignore the nutritional value of animal-sourced foods” following controversy over research linking deaths to red meat published in medical journal, The Lancet.

Although authors of the Global Burden of Diseases report — which suggested there was a 36-fold increase in deaths linked to the consumption of unprocessed red meat between 2017 and 2019 — admitted to errors in their analysis after intervention by Prof Stanton and colleagues, she said “the confirmed errors are still not corrected, or the article retracted”.

Asked how such shortcomings are impacting on the narrative around meat consumption and health, Prof Stanton, who is also a part-time employee and owner of stock of Devenish Nutrition, told the Farming Independent: “Lots of people — doctors, nutritionists and the general public — commonly say, both to me and to others, ‘well we all know red meat is bad for us and so is dairy’, and my response is where is your evidence for that because I see things differently.

“There is a lot of false information out there, some of it is well intentioned, driven by environmental concerns regarding the emissions from agriculture... but some of the evidence that policy makers and the general public is hearing about is not that reliable — both in the area of human health and in sustainability.

“So it is really important that we identify what is the current state of evidence, and where are there gaps, so that we can work towards solutions.

“It isn’t going to be a simple solution at the extremes of ‘no meat’ and ‘only plant-based foods’. It also isn’t going to be at the extreme of ‘we can eat as much meat as we like’. It’s going to be in between — it’s going to be balanced nutrition and balanced agricultural production practices.”

Prof Stanton said red meat, when eaten as part of a balanced diet, “up to two-to-four times weekly in moderate-sized proportions” is a very nutrient rich food and protects against nutrient deficiencies.

“Increasingly, we are seeing that there is absolutely no evidence that it harms human health in terms of causing cancers, heart attacks or strokes.”