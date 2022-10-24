Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Professor warns replacing meat with processed plant-based foods is unhealthy

Replacing animal-based food with plant-based substitutes may be less healthy. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Replacing animal-based food with plant-based substitutes may be less healthy. Photo: Stock image

Replacing animal-based food with plant-based substitutes may be less healthy. Photo: Stock image

Replacing animal-based food with plant-based substitutes may be less healthy. Photo: Stock image

Claire McCormack

Replacing animal-sourced foods with plant-based ultra-processed foods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions “is very likely to harm human health”, warned Professor Alice Stanton of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Addressing the summit on ‘The Societal Role of Meat’ in Teagasc’s Food Research Centre in Ashtown, Prof Stanton said “women, children, the elderly and those of low income will be particularly adversely impacted” by such a shift in food systems.

Most Watched

Privacy