Prof Gerry Boyle: ‘Suckler farmers must consider dairy-beef as a feasible alternative’

Outgoing Teagasc director insists that dairy beef can be profitable as he backs Irish farmers to adapt to the sustainability agenda

Informed opinion: Prof Gerry Boyle says, '&lsquo;With the important caveat that the dairy sector has got to become aligned with lower use of chemical nitrogen, as an economist I would say that economics should always dictate policy choices&rsquo;. Photo: John Ohle Expand
Informed opinion: Prof Gerry Boyle says, '‘With the important caveat that the dairy sector has got to become aligned with lower use of chemical nitrogen, as an economist I would say that economics should always dictate policy choices’. Photo: John Ohle

Claire Mc Cormack

“To understand what’s happening now, we need to look a bit at history” says Professor Gerry Boyle to preface his views on the future of the country’s national cow herd.

The director of Teagasc, who will next month retire from his role after 14 years, has held a front row-seat to much of that history and, in many ways has influenced the direction of travel inside farm gates.

From the quota and post-quota eras to the financial crash, internet age, climate emergency and Covid-19, the former head of the economics department at Maynooth University has accrued immense knowledge on how farmers can adapt to major change.

