Prof Gerry Boyle: ‘Suckler farmers must consider dairy-beef as a feasible alternative’

“To understand what’s happening now, we need to look a bit at history” says Professor Gerry Boyle to preface his views on the future of the country’s national cow herd.

The director of Teagasc, who will next month retire from his role after 14 years, has held a front row-seat to much of that history and, in many ways has influenced the direction of travel inside farm gates.

From the quota and post-quota eras to the financial crash, internet age, climate emergency and Covid-19, the former head of the economics department at Maynooth University has accrued immense knowledge on how farmers can adapt to major change.

And the Tipperary native backs farmers to respond effectively to the “extraordinary mark” the sustainability agenda will leave on Irish agriculture over the next decade.

But as uncertainty mounts over prospects for Ireland’s dairy and suckler herds, and with an emissions-slashing carbon budget, a towering environmental lobby and a much greener CAP circling with decree, what specific route does Prof Boyle expect farming to take?

“Clearly the challenge of our time is climate change. If farmers are given the proper direction — and in part that is our responsibility — they will respond, I’ve no doubt.

“We’re unique in having identified solutions; the biggest part is implementing those solutions. That’s why we have introduced our Signpost farms programme to translate that research into practice, and farmers are up for it.

Gerry Boyle with Dr Siobhan Kavanagh at the launch of the Signpost initiative. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

Whatsapp Gerry Boyle with Dr Siobhan Kavanagh at the launch of the Signpost initiative. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.

“In the depths of the recession, farmers were called upon: the only sector providing any beacon of hope was the food sector. We continually grew exports, production and employment on the processing end and farmers should be very proud of that.”

But the environmental implications must now be addressed, he says.

“The criticisms are legitimate and the job of research is to provide alternatives to replace fossil fuel-based sources such as chemical-based nitrogen.

“The obvious one is the use of white clover in rye grass swards, and more recently multi-species swards. We’ve had positive results so there is a way forward, and advisory will be so important.”

On the methane challenge, Prof Boyle says: “If we can stabilise the population of ruminants in the country, we will then not contribute to a dis-improvement in global warming.

“That is just the science. The practical impact will be reflected in the way the national herd evolves between dairy and suckler cows. The balance between those two trends will determine how we achieve stability — and that is a controversial issue within farming.

“To understand what’s happening, we need to look a bit at history. I remember the cattle crisis of 1974/75 when you couldn’t give away calves, but what was interesting in that period, before the quota, was that a substantial amount of our beef was sourced in the dairy herd, in the region of 80pc.

“In the wake of the dairy quota [1984], the suckler herd took off in response to the restriction on dairy. So you had growth of suckler cows on dairy farms right up to the early ’90s — it shot up from 400,000 head to over a million in 10 years.

“But it was very obvious that when quotas would be relaxed, the reverse was going to happen. Suckler cow numbers have been declining since the early ’90s, and more so in the last few years.

“The trend is downward without any policy intervention — it’s simply a response to market dynamics.

“What has surprised economists is that the suckler herd in recent years hasn’t declined by more, and we’re now putting that down to the fact that an awful lot of suckler farmers are very small part-time farmers and maybe they are not driven by exact economic calculations — there are different motivations.

“We’ve run these numbers constantly — we believe that the likelihood is stability for the foreseeable future.

Prof Boyle says 'we believe that the likelihood is stability for the foreseeable future'. Photo: John T Ohle

Whatsapp Prof Boyle says 'we believe that the likelihood is stability for the foreseeable future'. Photo: John T Ohle

“But I accept that others say that’s a bit optimistic… there may well have to be measures that lead to further decreases in the suckler herd.

But can you address the challenge of the suckler herd, if deemed necessary, without having some measures that affect dairy? "That’s more of a political choice than an economic choice,” he says.

“Where you have a profitable sector like dairy, which is maintaining an awful lot of families in rural areas — I’m talking relatively modest dairy farms — it’s difficult to see why you would want to curtail that sector.

“With the important caveat that the sector has got to become aligned with lower use of chemical nitrogen, as an economist I would say that economics should always dictate policy choices.”

He accepts that dairy expansion has proved challenging for beef farmers.

“Because of expansion, there is a different dairy cow now than there used to be. There is legitimate criticism that some of those cows are not producing the kind of beef needed for the market place to deliver a return to the farmer who wants to rear that beef for slaughter.

“The extent to which Teagasc had given sufficient consideration to the quality of the calf, I think in a fair comment.

Prof Boyle says 'If we can stabilise the population of ruminants in the country, we will then not contribute to a dis-improvement in global warming' Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Whatsapp Prof Boyle says ‘If we can stabilise the population of ruminants in the country, we will then not contribute to a dis-improvement in global warming’ Photo: Dylan Vaughan

“That’s why we’re putting significant effort now to redressing that situation, both in terms of genetics through the Dairy Beef Index and our emphasis on sexed semen, that’s one thing I’m very proud of,” he says adding that a sexed semen lab will be established this autumn, ready for next year, at Moorepark.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we probably should have done that earlier, we didn’t and I certainly would regret that, but it would have taken extraordinary foresight to anticipate what did develop.”

Long term, he expects the dairy bull calves to remain in Ireland.

“The calves will have to stay here, that’s pretty clear. I’m sure we’ll get a few more years out of the trade, but it’s all about consumer sentiment and it can interfere very quickly.”

The promotion of dairy beef as will be “a really important objective” for Irish farming over the coming years, says Prof Boyle.

“Dairy beef will present a profitable opportunity for the rearing of beef animals, but conditions must be right. The calf must be well reared in the early weeks and appropriate grass based systems are key.

“It will also address the increasing challenge of dairy calf welfare and potential threats to the restriction of live trade.

Dairy-Beef 500

Prof Boyle reveals that Teagasc is adopting a major new campaign called ‘Dairy-Beef 500’. The target will be €500 net margin per hectare. A new demonstration farm for dairy beef will also be established.

“There are only a handful of people at suckling full-time that are making a profit. And these are exceptional farms — less than 10pc and clearly that’s not good enough… so many farmers are making a loss in the market place — they are using up their Single Farm Payment to subsidise a non-profitable farming activity.

“If you can find an alternative for them, which I believe is dairy beef, that’s worth pursuing. What happened in the late ’80s after the milk quota was introduced, you could see the same possibly in dairy beef over the next decade.

“In many parts of the country the only really feasible alternative to suckling beef is dairy-beef cattle raising.”

Yet, he says there will “always be a demand” for top-quality Irish suckler beef.

“Ultimately, we will continue to have a suckler population. We may never go back to the 400,000 head, but there will be a rebalancing over the coming years, no-one knows where it will land.”

“We must deal with the hand that we’ve been dealt up to 2030”: In Part Two of his interview next week, Prof Boyle talks about agriculture’s looming carbon budget and why the ‘leakage’ and ‘hedgerow sequestration’ arguments are not on the table.