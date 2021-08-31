Prof Gerry Boyle: ‘Carbon leakage is not on the agenda… we have to play the hand we’ve been dealt’

‘The leakage argument has a lot of validity,” says Professor Gerry Boyle when asked if he believes restricting food production in Ireland will ultimately shift emissions from here to a non-EU country far less concerned about its carbon footprint.

“We know some other countries are not as committed to climate change; we know Ireland is among the most efficient producers of dairy and beef in the world; we know others produce food far less efficiently and at a much higher cost to consumers,” he says.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if we restrict say our production of beef by reducing the herd, it will be produced elsewhere and that will be counter-productive because global warming is, by definition, a global problem.

“We can’t put a fortress around our country, do our bit and ignore what’s happening elsewhere.”

But the Teagasc director, who next month retires from his role after 14 years at the helm of Irish agricultural research, advisory and education, ends the defence of his position right there.

He does so because, he says, “the leakage argument” holds no sway over the Government’s efforts to reduce the agri-food sector’s carbon emissions over the coming decade.

“That argument really has not been accepted within inter-governmental level, it’s just not on the agenda.

“So I think we have to be pragmatic, we have to look at the nature of the agreements that we have entered into at EU and global level.

Read More

“We certainly can continue to make the argument about leakage, but we’re committed for the next 10 years to a particular regime and we have got to minimise the costs of applying that regime to our sector.

“These are multi-annual agreements that take years to negotiate, so they are not going to be unravelled quickly. I’m not saying that leakage is not going to feature as an argument in the background, but that is way into the future.

“From now until 2030 we must deal with the hand we’ve been dealt.

“We have got to minimise its impact and hopefully, over time, the ground will shift and maybe the next agreement that will govern the next 10 years will reflect these kinds of arguments.”

Prof Boyle says arguments over the carbon sequestration potential of grasslands and hedgerows fall into the same category. But he adds that their potential as carbon sinks is being examined through Teagasc’s Signpost farm programme.

Expand Close Prof Boyle says arguments over the carbon sequestration potential of grasslands and hedgerows will also be disregarded by the Government / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prof Boyle says arguments over the carbon sequestration potential of grasslands and hedgerows will also be disregarded by the Government

“We’re doing research on the whole potential sequestration in our grasslands and counting the carbon in our hedgerows, but that’s going to take time to become part of an agreement,” he says. “Obviously, you need the evidence to be compiled, but that’s going to take time.

“For the moment, and for the foreseeable future in my view, the carbon that is sequestered in our grassland isn’t going to be counted as a removal because we don’t have the evidence.

“That doesn’t say it’s ignored, it just means we have to build up the evidence that will allow it to be incorporated in future agreements.”

While the ex-officio member of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCPC) could not reveal details on the entity’s highly-anticipated five-year carbon budget recommendations to reduce overall emissions by 51pc by 2030, he says the proposals are due to be presented to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan next month.

“There are three carbon budgets. The first two take us up to 2030, which is the critical period; post-2030 any budgets we set now are more speculative,” he says.

“There are three broad issues as far as the targets are concerned: agricultural-based emissions; land use; and the whole area of forestry.

Expand Close Professor Gerry Boyle with Liam Herlihy, Chairman of the Teagasc Authority. Photo: O’Gorman Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Professor Gerry Boyle with Liam Herlihy, Chairman of the Teagasc Authority. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.

“So it’s between those three categories that the 51pc reduction will have to emerge.”

Asked about the likelihood of biogenic methane having a separate target under the budget for agriculture, Prof Boyle says: “Certainly in the previous council that I was a member of, we did recommend that there be a separate budget for methane, like the New Zealanders have done, on the grounds that it was a short-lived gas.

“But the [Climate] Bill as framed is quite different. It refers to a 51pc emissions target and argues simply that ‘account be taken’ of the scientific aspects of biogenic methane; it doesn’t at all signal that methane should be treated separately.

“But we’re not even at the point of determining the carbon budgets yet.

“The council’s job will be to propose a high-level target and then the Government’s job will be to allocate that to sector — and that’s where the fun will be.”

‘It could be time to appoint an environmentalist to the Teagasc board’

Professor Gerry Boyle is open to the possibility of an environmentalist being appointed to the Teagasc board.

He says he appreciates the value of “open dialogue”, particularly on highly charged issues such as how to reduce agricultural emissions.

While it’s ultimately up to the Agriculture Minister to appoint board members to public bodies, Pro Boyle says the absence of non-farming members is an issue that has been raised to the 11-member Teagasc board.

“I’ve gone through a lot of boards and they’ve worked exceptionally well because those involved leave outside the door their sectoral interests,” he says.

Expand Close Prof Boyle says ‘the more you are forced to think about issues, the better’ Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prof Boyle says ‘the more you are forced to think about issues, the better’ Photo: Dylan Vaughan

“But there are farming organisations that are not on the Teagasc authority, that’s one issue.

“There’s also been argument over the absence of consumer insight or an independent non-ag person.

“There could be a consumer, or there could be someone who is understood as an environmentalist. These are issues that might be considered .

“A critical, questioning and supportive board is hugely important to any organisation and the more diversity and independence of views that you get, the more the executive are likely to say ‘hang on, have we thought about this sufficiently?’

“For example, the current CCPC council is very different in its diversity to the previous council – there are a lot fewer economists and a far greater representation of environmental NGOs.

“But, actually, I think when you get over that, it is a positive because the more you are forced to think about issues, the better.

“While the process of achieving agreement can be more difficult and can take longer, very often you will end up with better decisions.”