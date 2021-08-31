Farming

Farming

Prof Gerry Boyle: ‘Carbon leakage is not on the agenda… we have to play the hand we’ve been dealt’

In the second part of his big interview, the outgoing Teagasc director says ‘valid’ arguments about shifting emissions to less climate-conscious non-EU countries will hold no sway with government as it bids to cut carbon footprint and it’s the same with claims about carbon sequestration of grasslands

Broad view: Prof Gerry Boyle says &lsquo;We can&rsquo;t put a fortress around our country, do our bit and ignore what&rsquo;s happening elsewhere&rsquo; Expand
Broad view: Prof Gerry Boyle says ‘We can’t put a fortress around our country, do our bit and ignore what’s happening elsewhere’

Prof Boyle says ‘the more you are forced to think about issues, the better’ Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Farming feature. The Furryhill farm of Gerard Hoey, Castletown, Co. Meath. Gerad Hoey measures the grass. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Professor Gerry Boyle with Liam Herlihy, Chairman of the Teagasc Authority. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.

Prof Boyle says arguments over the carbon sequestration potential of grasslands and hedgerows will also be disregarded by the Government

Claire Mc Cormack

‘The leakage argument has a lot of validity,” says Professor Gerry Boyle when asked if he believes restricting food production in Ireland will ultimately shift emissions from here to a non-EU country far less concerned about its carbon footprint.

We know some other countries are not as committed to climate change; we know Ireland is among the most efficient producers of dairy and beef in the world; we know others produce food far less efficiently and at a much higher cost to consumers,” he says.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if we restrict say our production of beef by reducing the herd, it will be produced elsewhere and that will be counter-productive because global warming is, by definition, a global problem.

