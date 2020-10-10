Probe into charity which brings farm animals to poor nations

Families in need: Bóthar transports cows, goats, chickens, camels and bees across the world. Photo: Sean Curtin

Inspectors have been appointed to carry out a statutory investigation at well-known international aid charity Bóthar.

The move comes after a preliminary examination of concerns raised with the Charities Regulatory Authority.

The precise reasons for the investigation have not been disclosed, but the matter has been deemed serious enough by the regulator to appoint inspectors.

It is only the seventh time the authority has taken such a course of action.

The Limerick-based charity provides farm animals to ­poverty-stricken families in developing countries.

Bóthar has said it will fully co-operate with the regulator and the inspectors.

In a statement, the authority's chief executive Helen Martin said concerns were raised late last year.

"The charity was contacted in early 2020 regarding the concerns and the Charities Regulator has been engaging with the charity since that time," she said.

"While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Bóthar's engagement with it on the concerns raised, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted."

The regulator said it was important to note the opening of a statutory investigation was not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

Bóthar was set up in 1989 with the aim of helping struggling families in the developing world by providing them with farm animals to help them become self-sufficient and overcome, hunger, ­malnutrition and poverty.

While it was initially focused on sending cows and goats, it also now transports chickens, camels and bees.

As well as sourcing animals, it also provides training and veterinary support to ensure the animals are well cared for.

It runs training programmes on vegetable production, enterprise, drought mitigation, public health, women's participation in the community and gender issues.

It operates programmes in Rwanda, Albania, Romania, Kosovo, Nepal, Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania.

In Rwanda, cows donated by Irish farmers were given to widows of the genocide.

The charity's most recent accounts said income for the 2017/2018 financial year amounted to €6m. Around 93pc of this came from charitable donations and legacies.

In a statement, Bóthar confirmed it had been notified of the authority's decision to appoint inspectors.

"The commencement of an investigation is not a finding of any wrongdoing," the statement said.

"The organisation will fully co-operate with the regulator and its inspectors on this matter and awaits the finalisation of the report and its findings at the earliest opportunity."

Irish Independent