Probe after man killed on farm as shed wall collapses

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40s following an accident on a farm in Co Limerick on Saturday night.

The man was seriously injured when the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out.

It is understood the incident happened at Abbeyfeale.

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm and emergency services and gardaí attended at the scene.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

An inspection of the scene of the accident has been carried out and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.

