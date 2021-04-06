Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Pressure mounts in dairy sector as TDs weigh in on Glanbia row

Other processors being contacted by Glanbia suppliers desperate to keep expanding despite restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to comment on the judicial review in the Dáil Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to comment on the judicial review in the Dáil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to comment on the judicial review in the Dáil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to comment on the judicial review in the Dáil

Claire Mc Cormack and Declan O'Brien

THE Government is coming under pressure to intervene in the dispute between Glanbia and An Taisce over the planned €140m cheese plant at Belview.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to comment in the Dáil last week on the matter, when questioned by TDs.

He said people had the right to object to significant projects, but he cautioned that the judicial review process should not be used as a mechanism to delay vital infrastructure.

Most Watched

Privacy