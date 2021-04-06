Pressure mounts in dairy sector as TDs weigh in on Glanbia row

THE Government is coming under pressure to intervene in the dispute between Glanbia and An Taisce over the planned €140m cheese plant at Belview.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to comment in the Dáil last week on the matter, when questioned by TDs.

He said people had the right to object to significant projects, but he cautioned that the judicial review process should not be used as a mechanism to delay vital infrastructure.

“There is an independent planning process. It is rigorous and it should be respected.

“There is a growing sense that the judicial review is becoming a new mechanism to frustrate and delay projects, hoping that they may not develop. That is creating challenges on the investment side and in terms of the creation of jobs. That has to be acknowledged.”

The Taoiseach’s comments came after a number of TDs heavily criticised An Taisce’s actions. Among the most prominent critics was the chairperson of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee and dairy farmer Jackie Cahill, who the Taoiseach said was “speaking to him about this issue on an ongoing basis and articulating his concerns”.

“It is extremely regrettable from that point of view. Farmers have made many commitments and it is extremely disappointing that An Taisce, following An Bord Pleanála’s decision, can get a judicial review and delay this project for many years.”

The Farming Independent understands that Glanbia Ireland CEO Jim Bergin attacked the Government’s funding of environmental lobby group An Taisce at last week’s Dairy Forum, which was held online and chaired by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Sources said Mr Bergin also blamed Government policies on growing dairy exports and Brexit proofing for the situation the processor faces.

“Jim very much blamed Government for letting the processor down after it had followed official Government policy on Brexit and FoodWise 2025 to develop this project since 2017,” said a source.

“Now their farmers face huge mental health and financial issues because of this situation.

“He then attacked the Greens and Minister Ryan on the €1.8m in funding that went to environmental NGOs this year. He questioned the conditionality attached to that funding.”

Dual suppliers

In January, Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan announced a 70pc increase in funding to the Environmental Pillar — of which An Taisce is a member — amounting to an overall figure €1.8 for 2021.

Meanwhile, neighbouring dairy processors are receiving a flood of calls from Glanbia farmers who are looking to become dual suppliers due to the introduction of milk supply restrictions in April, May and June.

A well-placed source in the dairy sector claimed that board members at the various co-ops were being approached by Glanbia suppliers who were desperate to keep expanding.

Ruairí Cunningham of Strathroy Dairies confirmed that the company had received numerous calls from Glanbia farmers since the announcement of peak milk supply restrictions by the country’s largest processor.

He said his company was not really interested in most instances as the calls were from “spring-calving lads”.

A Dairygold spokesman said the co-op recognised “the challenges Glanbia faces”, and added that it “will continue to offer whatever assistance we can at a corporate level”.

Last month, a judicial review began into planning approval for the €140m joint venture between Glanbia and Dutch dairy processor Royal A-Ware, after An Taisce appealed the decision.

An Taisce claims the environmental effects of the milk inputs for the cheese plant were not properly taken into account. Due to the planning delay, Glanbia introduced new peak milk supply restrictions from next spring to at least 2024, prompting a backlash from its farmer suppliers.