Power sharing agreement struck in tied ICSA leadership race

The two candidates for ICSA president, Dermot Kelleher and Sean McNamara, have settled on a power sharing agreement for the next two years following a tie at Wednesday night’s election.

It has been agreed that Dermot Kelleher will remain in situ as president for 2023 and Sean McNamara will take up the office of president for 2024.

Mr McNamara will also assume a position on ICSA management committee in the new year.

The two candidates agreed to work together “in the best interest of farmers and the ICSA”, a statement from the association read.

They will meet Minister McConalogue first thing Thursday morning to discuss the Food Vision Strategy and other issues.

Mr Kelleher hails from Inchigeela in West Cork, where he runs a suckler farm with his wife Mary. They have five adult children.

Mr Kelleher’s eldest son Christopher is now involved in the home farm where alongside the sucklers they keep a herd of pedigree Charolais cattle, and his other son Tim breeds pedigree Zwartbles sheep.

He was first elected president of ICSA in December 2020 and has served as ICSA national suckler chair and Munster vice-president in the past.

Sean McNamara is a sheep, suckler, and beef farmer, farming at Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath. He is the current ICSA national sheep chair. Mr McNamara is married to Eleanor, and they have four children ranging in ages from 19 to 25 years old, three of whom are active in the farming business.

He also has a cattle and sheep haulage business and is, along with his son, involved in buying stock for other farmer clients and they also have an involvement in the live export of sheep and cattle.