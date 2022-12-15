Farming

Power sharing agreement struck in tied ICSA leadership race

ICSA presidents Sean McNamara and Dermot Kelleher. Expand

ICSA presidents Sean McNamara and Dermot Kelleher.

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The two candidates for ICSA president, Dermot Kelleher and Sean McNamara, have settled on a power sharing agreement for the next two years following a tie at Wednesday night’s election.

It has been agreed that Dermot Kelleher will remain in situ as president for 2023 and Sean McNamara will take up the office of president for 2024.

