Poultry farmers receive more than €2.1m in bird flu Government compensation over culls

The Department of Agriculture has paid out more than €2.1m in compensation to poultry farmers whose flocks were impacted by bird flu outbreaks in the last two years.

There were six outbreaks of avian influenza in 2021 and farmers affected have received €1,943,023 from the department so far this year.

Under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, compensation may be payable if a cull of animals is directed by the Department of Agriculture in the event of an outbreak.

This year there has been a significant increase in the money received by poultry farmers, with just €175,873 paid last year for one outbreak that happened in 2020.

No compensation has yet been paid for recent outbreaks including a turkey flock in Co Monaghan, where 3,000 turkeys had to be culled last week.

In early 2020, there was an outbreak of the low pathogenic H6N1 avian influenza. The department provided a once-off ex gratia support to all affected operators. The total paid was €130,000.

The six outbreaks last year were all caused by the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.

In recent months, the disease has swept across the UK leading to fears about a shortage of turkeys in the lead-up to Christmas. As there is no insurance cover available for avian flu in Ireland, farmers have to rely on any compensation provided by the Government.

The compensation may relate to the animal that is culled, or to an animal product, animal feed or similar item that is destroyed in relation to the outbreak.

The compensation may not exceed the open market value of the animal or item.

Exclusion zones around farms and enhanced biosecurity measures were put in place to reduce the spread of the disease.

Poultry farmers were ordered to keep their flocks indoors following the discovery of a dead swan with the virus in Co Cavan.

The regulations, which require flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in a secure building to which wild birds or other animals do not have access, came into force on November 7.

It follows the discovery of the disease in a number of wild birds along the coast since July. There is also increasing risk levels due to colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours, the department said.

“Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department Regional Veterinary Office,” the department added.

The Irish Farmers’ Association issued a red alert to poultry producers in response.

The Department of Agriculture imposed a 3km restriction zone around the affected farm in Monaghan in an attempt to contain any spread of the virus.

Farmers in the Cavan/Monaghan region produce up to 75pc of Christmas turkeys for supermarkets and butchers here.

Meanwhile, Britain is facing its largest-ever outbreak of bird flu.

Supermarkets have started to ration customers’ purchase of eggs to two boxes after supplies were disrupted by avian flu.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said the increased cost of producing eggs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was another factor impacting supply.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that although the H5N1 avian flu subtype can cause serious ­disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.