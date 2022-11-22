Farming

Poultry farmers receive more than €2.1m in bird flu Government compensation over culls

No compensation has yet been paid for recent outbreaks including a turkey flock in Co Monaghan, where 3,000 turkeys had to be culled last week. Stock image Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

The Department of Agriculture has paid out more than €2.1m in compensation to poultry farmers whose flocks were impacted by bird flu outbreaks in the last two years.

There were six outbreaks of avian influenza in 2021 and farmers affected have received €1,943,023 from the department so far this year.

